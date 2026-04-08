40 and expecting? 3 women reveal the realities of late motherhood in 2026

The biological clock used to feel like a scary countdown for women, but the rules are changing. Getting pregnant after 35 is no longer a late start, it is the new normal. High-profile announcements have normalised this transition. From Katrina Kaif welcoming her son with Vicky Kaushal at 42, to Karishma Tanna celebrating her “greatest gift” at the same age. Even actor Divyanka Tripathi, 41, recently shared her pregnancy announcement at the ripe age of 41, after 10 joyful years of marriage. It’s clear that motherhood in one’s 40s has officially moved from the headlines into the mainstream.

Divyanka Tripathi. who conceived naturally, and Karishma Tanna celebrate their pregnancies

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{{^usCountry}} But this shift isn’t just for the cameras; it’s a conscious choice being made in offices and homes everywhere. “I made a decision to have a child at 35,” says Kalyani Burman, a 36-year-old Senior Manager from Delhi. “It wasn’t about delay for the sake of it, it was about reaching a place where I felt mentally confident to raise a child. In my early twenties, I simply didn’t have the emotional bandwidth or the knowledge I do now.” Her experience is no longer an outlier; it is the new face of the modern family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But this shift isn’t just for the cameras; it’s a conscious choice being made in offices and homes everywhere. “I made a decision to have a child at 35,” says Kalyani Burman, a 36-year-old Senior Manager from Delhi. “It wasn’t about delay for the sake of it, it was about reaching a place where I felt mentally confident to raise a child. In my early twenties, I simply didn’t have the emotional bandwidth or the knowledge I do now.” Her experience is no longer an outlier; it is the new face of the modern family. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the CDC’s 2025 provisional reports, birth rates in the U.S. declined for all women under age 35, yet notably increased for women aged 40–44. As for the Indian population, FMI’s “In Vitro Fertilisation Market: Global Industry Analysis 2021-2025 and Opportunity Assessment 2026-2036” shows a 5% year-on-year rise in patients over the age of 35 initiating IVF treatment. In urban centres like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, “late-start” families are becoming the primary clientele for fertility clinics. Why kids at 40 is no longer a gamble {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the CDC’s 2025 provisional reports, birth rates in the U.S. declined for all women under age 35, yet notably increased for women aged 40–44. As for the Indian population, FMI’s “In Vitro Fertilisation Market: Global Industry Analysis 2021-2025 and Opportunity Assessment 2026-2036” shows a 5% year-on-year rise in patients over the age of 35 initiating IVF treatment. In urban centres like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, “late-start” families are becoming the primary clientele for fertility clinics. Why kids at 40 is no longer a gamble {{/usCountry}}

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For years, pregnancy after 35 was tethered to the daunting label of geriatric. Today, modern medicine has reframed that journey. Dr. Geeta Jain, HOD of Gynaecology & IVF at Aastha Hospital and Co-founder of Maccure Hospital, notes that technologies like NIPT (Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing ) and genomic screening have fundamentally moved the goalposts.

“These tests have made pregnancy care more accurate and personalised. Instead of judging risk only by age, doctors can now directly check the baby’s genetic health early in pregnancy,” Dr. Jain says. “While age still plays a role because egg quality declines, a healthy lifestyle and proper pre-conception care can greatly improve outcomes. Today, both age and overall health are considered together, not age alone.”

Kalyani also highlighted a few of the precautions she took before conceiving and the tests, “Before we even started planning, I made sure we had a complete medical roadmap. My doctor made us run a full thyroid profile, CBC, HbA1c, AMH and checked my kidney and liver functions, along with a semen analysis for my husband. In your 30s and 40s, that information is power. It was so eye-opening that I actually convinced my friends to take a few tests, too. Seeing their results prompted many of them to start freezing their eggs immediately.”

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And doctors seem to understand one imperative thing: care for a mature mother doesn’t just end at delivery. Physiologically, a body in its 40s requires a different pace of recovery than one in its 20s. “Women over 35 or 40 may need more time for physical recovery,” Dr. Jain explains. “The body heals more slowly, so proper rest, a nutritious diet, and monitoring health conditions like blood pressure or sugar levels become especially important. Emotional support is also essential as hormonal changes can affect mood and energy.”

Pregnancy

So why the ‘high risk’ label?

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While the fear factor has decreased, the physical demands of a 40+ pregnancy remain a significant hurdle that shouldn’t be underestimated. For Prerna Misra, a manager who had her baby at 39, the journey required immense resilience. “My pregnancy was extremely challenging as I am diabetic and had faced three miscarriages earlier,” she says. “I was on insulin four times a day and under constant care. Despite the risks, my deep desire to experience motherhood kept me strong. I chose to take this risk with hope, and I was ultimately blessed with the most naughty baby.”

Dr. Asha Dalal, Director at Obstetrics and Gynecology at Sir. H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital explains, “Pregnancies in women over 35 come with some risks. These include things like diabetes high blood pressure and problems with the babys chromosomes. With good care and planning many of these risks can be reduced. Women should see their doctor often. Get regular testing. They should also eat well exercise and not smoke. In some cases women may need care from a specialist. They may also need to plan their delivery. With care many women, over 35 can have healthy babies. Being over 35 doesn’t automatically mean a pregnancy is risk. With testing and care many women over 35 have healthy babies.”

The ‘mature’ brain advantage

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Now, there is also a distinct neurological benefit to later motherhood. A brain that has navigated decades of professional and personal stress is uniquely wired for the transition to parenthood. Namrata Jain, a psychotherapist and relationship expert, explains that a woman in her 30s or 40s often has a more integrated prefrontal cortex, the area responsible for emotional regulation.

“A mother at this age has a greater capacity to pause and respond rather than react to every cry, which can be overwhelming in your 20s,” she says. “The limbic system is able to better co-regulate distress for both the mother and the baby.”

Kalyani agrees, noting that her age allows her to be more present than she would have been a decade ago. “I’m able to show up with clarity, confidence, and calm because I’ve spent years preparing myself for this.”

A consolidated identity

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Perhaps the greatest psychological safeguard for older mothers is a consolidated sense of self. Younger parents often struggle with “identity loss,” but for a woman who has already built a career and a personality, motherhood is an addition rather than a total transformation. Raising a child later in life may even offer a neurological protective effect, keeping the brain engaged through constant memory use and deep emotional connection.

“By the time you are in your 30s, you have a consolidated identity — personally and professionally. Motherhood does not become the primary identity; it is just another role. This reduces resentment, allowing the mother to choose being a caregiver rather than feel consumed by it. This mix of mental stimulation and life experience can help sustain cognitive sharpness as one is aging” says Dr Vaishali Sharma, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF specialist at Apollo Cradle.

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Akanksha Chauhan, is a housewife from Meerut who recently gave birth at 37, is a living example of this renewed vitality. “I had my second child just a month ago, and I couldn’t be happier with the decision,” she says. “I already have an 11-year-old daughter who is busy with her studies now, and I just felt that I was finally ready to bring another life into the world. Now, our home feels so full of joy again; it’s a beautiful opportunity to experience motherhood with a fresh, more mature perspective.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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