A 27-year-old died in Leh due to altitude sickness, here's what you should know

Due to health complications caused by oxygen deficiency, Chinmay Sharma, 27-year-old man from Muzaffarnagar has recently died in Leh. The techie was on a solo bike trip in Ladakh. He faced breathing difficulties and ultimately succumbed in a hospital. We spoke to experts to understand altitude sickness and the reasons behind Sharma's death. It's also crucial for travelers to high-altitude areas to be informed about it. As the barometric pressure changes and oxygen decreases that can lead to increased blood flow to the brain which causes hangover like symptoms

What is it?

“Altitude Sickness is nothing but acute mountain sickness. It usually occurs when the body struggles to adjust to lower oxygen levels at high altitudes. It comes of course at altitudes above 6000 feet. As the barometric pressure changes and oxygen decreases that can lead to increased blood flow to the brain which causes hangover like symptoms.” says Dr. Kunal Bahrani, Clinical Director & HOD, Neurology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad.

ENT consultant at Shalby Hospital, Jaipur, Dr. Natwar Singh Rathore says, "If altitude sickness is not addressed promptly, it can develop into serious conditions such as High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE) or High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE). The solution is to pay close attention to your health and treat preventative actions with great weight. By doing this, you may prevent major issues and enjoy your mountain stay securely."

Symptoms

“Symptoms of altitude sickness would be headache, nausea or vomiting, giddiness, light headed illness, lot of fatigue, shortness of breath and insomnia. It usually happens 6 to 24 hours after reaching the higher altitude,” says Dr. (Prof) Amit Kumar Sharma, Head of Department and Sr. Consultant, ENT, Cochlear Implant & Voice Disorders, SHALBY Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram.

How to deal with altitude sickness

Acclimatization: The most effective way to prevent altitude sickness is to ascend gradually. Your body needs time to adapt to the reduced oxygen levels at higher elevations. A good rule of thumb is to not sleep more than 1,500 feet higher than the previous night.

Stay Hydrated: While hydration alone won’t prevent altitude sickness, staying well-hydrated is crucial. Avoid alcohol and caffeine as they can exacerbate dehydration.

Medications: If you know you’re prone to altitude sickness or if you’re ascending quickly, consult your doctor about taking medications like acetazolamide (Diamox) before your trip. These can help speed up acclimatization and reduce symptoms.

Listen to your body: If you start feeling unwell, don’t push through it. Rest, hydrate, and if symptoms persist or worsen, descend to a lower altitude immediately.

With inputs from Dr. Natwar Singh Rathore

Dos and Don'ts:

Do Take your time climbing so your body may adjust.

Do Eat a high-carb meal to provide your body the energy it needs at high elevations.

Do obtain enough sleep and steer clear of vigorous exercise on the first day at altitude

Don’t ignore the symptoms. If you experience severe headaches, confusion, or breathlessness, descend immediately

Don’t consume alcohol and sleep aids as they might aggravate symptoms by depressing your respiratory system.