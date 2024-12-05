Are protein supplements necessary to consume?

Whether to boost physical performance while working out or filling the gap of protein deficiency in your diet, many individuals consume protein or protein supplements to meet the daily needs. Many people are now consuming protein supplements to meet the protein gap in their diet(Photo: Adobe Stock)

It is an essential component and performs crucial body functions. Besides providing energy, it is necessary for the growth and repair of tissues, contraction of muscles, transport of vital nutrients in the blood and building immunity.

Dr Seema Puri, Senior Nutritionist and Former Professor, Department of Nutrition, Institute of Home Economics, University of Delhi and Nutrition Advisor - IFBA, shares, “Protien is an important component of enzymes, hormones, and blood constituents like haemoglobin and therefore necessary for performing a multitude of physiological functions in the body.”

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) recommends an intake of 0.66g/kg body weight /day of protein to meet the needs of an average Indian adult, regardless of activity or gender. This protein should come from a balanced diverse diet which also meets the energy requirements of the individual, as protein is only utilised in the presence of adequate energy. It is therefore also necessary to consider the Protein Energy Ratio (PER) of foods - PER of cereals is 6%, pulses 18%, milk 20% and lean meat 75%. Further, the needs of several essential amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, also have to be met.

For that, multiple sources of protein may be needed, sometimes even in combination. For example, milk, meat, and egg would contain all essential amino acids but pulses and cereals would have to be consumed together in the ratio of 1:3 to provide the same.

ICMR-NIN have recently revised Dietary Guidelines for Indians in 2024 after a span of 13 years. These guidelines recommend a daily intake of 85g of protein-rich foods like pulses, eggs, and flesh foods and 300 ml of milk/curd and 35g of nuts and seeds to meet primarily the protein needs of a healthy adult as part of My Plate for the Day providing 2000kcal. ICMR-NIN further adds that a healthy and mixed diet is enough to fulfil the protein requirements of all individuals.

The question that arises is how many of us can consume such amounts of food daily? There are physiological constraints as well as affordability and accessibility issues towards the consumption of such diets.

A recent paper by Sachdev and Mishra (2022) has highlighted that pulses and legume are the second major source of protein after cereal as the daily consumption of meat is relatively low in India. While consumption of some meats (beef and pork) is directed by religious preferences, chicken is the most commonly consumed meat. Consumption of ﬁsh and ﬁsh products are higher in the States and Union territories along the coastal regions. Dairy products such as butter, yoghurt and buttermilk are commonly used in all regions. A present day full-course meal, known as “thali” usually provides about 1100–1400 kcal energy, 25–45 g protein, and 25–60 g fat regardless of the region. This shows that for many, the diets would be low in protein content.

There is also the misconception that most Indians are vegetarian. On the contrary, NSSO data reveals that only 29% of Indians are vegetarian. However, in most parts of India, even those who maybe non-vegetarian in their food choices do not consume substantial quantities and appropriate quality of animal foods on a daily basis. Hence, even their chances of being protein deficient are very high.

Many people are now consuming protein supplements to meet the protein gap in their diet. Protein supplements that are available in capsules, tablets or powders are usually made with eggs, milk, whey, or plant sources such as soy, peas, or rice, or a mix of these. While these supplements are protein rich, they may also contain added sugars and additives like non-caloric sweeteners, flavourings etc., thereby giving a consumer an option to exercise choice regarding these.

Most gym goers are recommended to consume protein supplements to build muscle mass. Muscle protein synthesis increases after exercise, so you need not only extra protein but additional energy too, which may not come from only the supplement. A well-planned mixed meal will be able to meet these increased requirements. Moreover, consuming inordinately large amounts of protein like whey protein supplements will not help in bulking up muscles after gym training. In adults, a maximum of 20g protein is only utilised post-exercise, as muscle cannot increase indefinitely.

Our bodies can react differently to different ingredients. Everyone has slightly different dietary needs, especially those with enhanced needs like athletes or those in professional sports, soldiers at high altitudes, elderly, critically ill, hospitalised patients or persons with special needs. Such individuals may benefit from consuming protein supplements taken under medical or clinical advice.

So, the crucial question is: Are protein supplements bad for you? The answer is not all that straightforward. The ICMR-NIN guidelines caution against the indiscriminate use of protein supplements to build body mass. According to the guidelines, protein supplements are not recommended for normal, healthy people consuming a well-balanced diet. However, in today's fast-paced world, where people are living away from home, constrained in time for preparing and often not even consuming a balanced meal, a protein shake at breakfast may be a quick fix solution to meet their daily need for protein. Of course, excess of anything is bad, so over consumption of such foods should be discouraged.