News / Htcity / Wellness / Boost your immune system this changing season

Boost your immune system this changing season

ByMadhupriti Mitra
Jan 15, 2024 04:00 PM IST

You may take these steps to strengthen your immunity as the seasons change, and many of these tactics are easier to implement than you would imagine

Variations in weather conditions can make you more susceptible to getting sick. If the constantly changing weather has taken a toll on your health, here are some easy-to follow diet tips that will help you get through the season.

Citrus fruits help in strengthening the immune system
Citrus fruits help in strengthening the immune system

INCREASE INTAKE OF VITAMIN C

Citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons, grapefruits, pomelos and limes, are a good source of vitamin C which help in strengthening the immune system.

FOCUS MORE ON LIQUID INTAKE

Liquids help in preventing dehydration, keeping the body recharged and getting rid of toxins. One such drink is flaxseed buttermilk drink. It is a good source of vitamins like vitamin B12 and calcium which can help in improving body immunity. Not only this, sattu drink, too, is a healthy option containing essential nutrients such as iron and protein. Also, green tea can be consumed as it is rich in antioxidants.

GO FOR SEASONAL FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

Consumption of seasonal fruits and veggies will not only help your body gain all the essential nutrients but will also maintain your overall health. For instance, one can have papaya as it is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants like carotenoid and flavonoids, which help improve immunity.

THINGS TO AVOID

1. Avoid food items that are high in calories and rich in sugar, saturated fats and excessive salt as these contribute to a weakened immune system.

2. Avoid fried food as it raises cholesterol levels. Such food items are full of toxins and don’t provide the necessary nutrients to the body.

-Inputs by nutritionist Archana Batra and fitness coach Vaishnavi Boora

