Can AI really replace your therapist? Experts weigh in on the growing trend

As artificial intelligence seeps deeper into everyday life, Gen Z is increasingly turning to AI chatbots for therapy, seeking help for anxiety, relationship troubles, insomnia, and even eating disorders. But while many report positive experiences, the question remains over how reliable these digital companions may be. Is Gen Z talking to AI instead of therapists? Here's the truth

Typing out trauma

A recent study by Dartmouth College, USA, tested an AI-based therapy chatbot with 106 participants diagnosed with major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, or eating disorders. Over four weeks, users interacted with the bot through a smartphone app. The results showed promising numbers: a 51% average reduction in depression symptoms, 31% in generalised anxiety, and a 19% improvement in body image concerns. These were published in NEJM AI, a journal of the New England Journal of Medicine, in March 2025.

Apps that talk (and listen)

Therapy-trained chatbots like Therapy with AI and Earkick are built using “ground truths” — a term for real-world data that trains AI models to make decisions. “The model will learn wrong solutions if the ground truth is not given accurately at the development stage,” explains software and AI developer Mansi Bishnoi. It’s also “very easy to confuse AI”, she adds, warning that someone with a serious medical disorder could manipulate it - something unlikely with a human therapist. She also points to instances of AI “hallucinating,” meaning the models can give completely random responses.

Bots over shrinks?

The reliance on AI therapy was echoed even among youngsters closer to home. Jigyasa Aggarwal, a 23-year-old content writer based in Delhi, found reassurance as she turned to AI. She shares, “The AI understood my problems, became a listening ear and also gave me a step-by-step guide on how to go forward with the issues, without judging my actions.”

AI offered a better alternative in emergencies. I sought out relationship advice from it and didn’t have to explain myself too much. I just wanted to hear that what I did was a good choice.

Jigyasa Aggarwal, Content writer

Finding AI to be more effective than traditional therapy, Yashika Sharma, a 20-year-old student, opines, “I tried therapy from an actual therapist while continuing to use an AI chatbot, and I feel it gave better relationship advice. As someone with diagnosed anxiety, AI told me different and helpful ways to tackle the relationship problems. At times, I even used to ask AI to give me examples of addressing issues with my partner in a way that does not seem assertive. This is something I could not get from my therapist.”

For Kashvi Sachdeva, a 21-year-old Panipat-based student, talking to an AI chatbot felt like journaling, especially when she was going through a breakup. “For me, it is difficult to talk to anyone, but AI eased the discomfort. I was dealing with mild anxiety, and I remember asking AI about the root cause of my problems, and it brilliantly laid out everything in front of me. When a past relationship ended, I needed a listening ear and someone whom I did not need to explain a lot of my emotions and feelings to," she recalls, adding, "Talking to a therapist and explaining my problems felt like a task in itself, which was somehow reduced when talking to an AI. And I realised I got it off my chest without feeling a fear of judgement. I also agree to the fact that in case of extreme anxiety, one must seek medical advice,” she shares.

Experts urge caution

While many young people admit to finding comfort and temporary relief in digital therapy, experts caution against over-relying on AI and recommend seeking professional help in severe cases.

AI lacks emotional intelligence, empathy, and the ability to understand the deeper context of a person’s history or trauma. A licensed mental health professional not only listens but also interprets, diagnoses, and treats underlying issues with evidence-based approaches.

Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director, Psychiatry, Asian Hospital

“Gen Z is growing up in a hyper-digital world where social media often induces the feeling of comparison and anxiety. Fear of judgement, fear of vulnerability, and the constant need to ‘appear fine’ online may lead many to turn to AI, where they feel safe and unfiltered,” says Dr Manchanda, adding, “However, AI lacks emotional intelligence, empathy and the ability to understand deeper context.”

Many people, be it Gen Z coping with social demands or millennials stressed by burnout, feel more at ease confiding in AI than exposing vulnerability to others who may not get it. It is okay to use AI bots for advice, but seek expert guidance for your mental health issues.

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Relationship coach

There are many reasons why Gen Z is now turning to AI bots for therapy. “For many, professional therapy can be costly, time-consuming, and emotionally difficult. On the other hand, artificial intelligence chatbots, particularly ones designed for mental health, are affordable, practical, and accessible around the clock,” notes Sidhharrth S Kumaar.