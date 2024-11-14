Continuous Glucose Monitors, AI, and more: New diabetes tools explained

India ranks second after China in the global diabetes epidemic, with 77 million people suffering from the condition in the region, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). For people with diabetes, keeping their blood sugar in a healthy range is crucial to prevent complications such as hyperglycaemia or hypoglycaemia. In recent years, technology has made this task easier. From wearable glucose monitors to AI-driven health insights, recent advances are giving patients new ways to manage blood sugar and stay healthy.

Even celebs are using these to keep their sugar levels in check. Last month, Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) patch.

For World Diabetes Day today, we spoke to experts to understand how technology is changing diabetes management. Let’s find out!

Cutting-edge devices

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and flash glucose monitoring (FGM) systems are among the most significant tools to emerge in diabetes care. “Previously, the standard method was self-monitoring of blood glucose with multiple pricks daily. Now, with CGMs, people can track blood sugar continuously, allowing them to quickly take preventive actions,” says Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, senior consultant at Aakash Healthcare. In FGM, a sensor is inserted into the skin on the upper arm to measure interstitial glucose levels. The user then places a “reader” near the sensor to get real-time glucose values.

Smart insulin pens and next-generation pumps further empower users by automating dosing needs. According to Dr AK Jhingan, senior director at BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital, “Smart insulin pens are particularly helpful as they track doses, send reminders, and help people maintain accurate records.”

Mobile apps and other platforms

Several mobile apps and digital platforms enable users to track blood glucose trends, log meals, and communicate with healthcare providers in real time. Among the top innovations are Diabetes Logbook apps and Automated Insulin Delivery apps. “These tools have been a game-changer for patients,” notes Dr Jhingan, who emphasises that these apps lead to informed and timely decision-making.



Management through Artificial Intelligence

AI-driven technology has added a new dimension to diabetes care by offering predictive insights and personalised recommendations. “AI can identify people at high risk for diabetes by analysing lifestyle and health data,” says Dr Sinha.

For those already diagnosed, AI algorithms can analyse vast amounts of data, including glucose readings, insulin doses, diet, and activity levels, to forecast glucose trends and suggest proactive interventions. Dr Dutta points out, “These systems can adapt to an individual’s changing needs, which has been transformational for diabetes management.”