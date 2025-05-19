From Khloe’s protein popcorn to Ranveer’s protein bars: Is protein craze worth the hype?

Once the darling of gym-goers and fitness fanatics, protein has officially broken out of the shaker bottle and into mainstream pantries. US media personality Khloé Kardashian recently launched Khloud Protein Popcorn(Photo: Instagram)

From celebrity-backed launches such as US media personality Khloé Kardashian’s Khloud Protein Popcorn and actor Zac Efron promoting a protein-rich porridge to actor Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou protein wafer bars, and household staples such as Amul’s high-protein kulfi, the message is clear: Protein is going pop!

The craze doesn’t stop there: Think protein bread, protein coffee, high-protein roti and idli mixes, cookies, chips, and even water.

As brands race to pack a protein punch into everyday foods, one wonders: Is this just another health trend, or a much-needed shift in dietary awareness? Experts say it’s a bit of both.

“Protein is essential for muscle repair and performance, especially for those who train intensely,” says Kushal Pal Singh, fitness and performance expert at Anytime Fitness. “But even those who are moderately active need it, to maintain metabolic health, support hormone functions, and fuel daily activity.”

While fitness enthusiasts may benefit from a higher intake, Kushal emphasises the need for personalised protein consumption, based on activity level, age, and health status: “The key is not more, but enough.”

Protein snacks: smart boost or simply branding?

From high-protein cookies to shakes with celebrity endorsements, the booming market of protein-enriched foods is both a reflection of growing awareness and clever marketing.

“Many of these products are convenient, but not all are healthy,” warns Vidhi Chawla, dietician and founder of FISICO Diet and Aesthetic Clinic. “Some high-protein snacks are also loaded with sugars, sodium, and artificial additives.”

She advises consumers to read nutrition labels carefully, choosing products with high-quality protein, minimal processing, and low in unhealthy fats and sugars. “Whole foods such as fish, legumes, dairy, and lean meats are still the gold standard,” she explains.

How much is enough?

Indian diets are full of protein-rich options, says Vedika, listing vegetarian sources such as paneer, curd, lentils, and chickpeas, as well as non-vegetarian options such as chicken, fish, and eggs. “Vegans can turn to tofu, sprouts, quinoa, and a mix of nuts and seeds to meet their needs.”

The recently updated Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines also recommend a minimum of 1 gram per kilogram of body weight, signalling a shift in nutritional priorities across the board.

Demystifying myths

Despite its newfound popularity, misconceptions about protein persist. “One major myth is that eating more protein will automatically give you more muscle,” says Kushal. “But once your body’s needs are met, the excess can be stored as fat. For those with kidney concerns, high protein intake may require medical supervision,” he adds.

Another myth? That only athletes need to worry about protein. “Even sedentary individuals and the elderly need adequate amounts for tissue repair, immune health, and basic bodily functions,” notes Jitendra, adding, “Protein is essential, but it’s not magic. It’s one part of the bigger picture: A healthy, informed lifestyle.”

The risks of going overboard

While protein is vital, more is not always better. Overconsumption, especially from processed sources, can have side effects. For one, it may place undue stress on the kidneys and displace other essential nutrients in the diet, such as fibre, vitamins, and healthy fats.

“There’s also growing evidence linking excessive intake of processed meats with increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers,” Vidhi adds.

Don’t make supplements first priority

Jitendra Chouksey, health educator and founder of Fittr, says that there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for protein-rich snacks and products. However, meeting protein needs through whole foods should be the priority. Supplements and packaged snacks should be considered only for convenience or when dietary intake is insufficient.

The right amount of protein intake

According to Vedika Premani, clinical dietician at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, a healthy adult typically needs 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight. The amount increases for those engaged in more physical activity.