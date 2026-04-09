Hailey Bieber’s new beauty hack is going viral, but should you try it?

Hailey Bieber has sparked yet another beauty trend, this time by using a hair comb to apply her face mask. Yes, really. This week, her brand Rhode shared campaign images promoting the Caffeine Reset Sculpting Cream Mask, showing Hailey in slick shades with the product neatly combed across her face. Captioned “masking, glowing, rhode-ing,” the post quickly caught attention online.

Hailey Bieber’s new beauty hack is going viral with Indian influencers like Somya Gupta trying it on online

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The unconventional application method has already made its way to social media, with several Indian influencers like Somya Gupta trying it out for themselves. While it certainly looks aesthetic and oddly satisfying, it raises a question—does using a comb actually enhance product absorption, or is it simply another viral beauty gimmick?

Expert says skip the trend

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{{^usCountry}} We spoke to Dr Sonali Kohli, Senior Consultant, Dermatology , Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, who told us, “I don’t think combing a face mask onto the skin using a tool is a good idea at all. It doesn’t offer any real benefit to the skin and can actually do more harm than good. Most combs aren’t designed for facial use and may carry bacteria if not properly cleaned, which can lead to skin issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We spoke to Dr Sonali Kohli, Senior Consultant, Dermatology , Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, who told us, “I don’t think combing a face mask onto the skin using a tool is a good idea at all. It doesn’t offer any real benefit to the skin and can actually do more harm than good. Most combs aren’t designed for facial use and may carry bacteria if not properly cleaned, which can lead to skin issues. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Using such tools can also cause irritation, breakouts, or even infections, especially for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. The combing motion can create unnecessary friction, damaging the skin barrier over time and leading to increased sensitivity, dryness, and redness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Using such tools can also cause irritation, breakouts, or even infections, especially for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. The combing motion can create unnecessary friction, damaging the skin barrier over time and leading to increased sensitivity, dryness, and redness.” {{/usCountry}}

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On the ideal way to apply a face mask, she adds, “The safest method is to use clean hands or a properly sanitised brush. It’s important to be cautious with skincare trends on social media, as they often prioritise novelty over safety. Stick to methods that are proven to be effective and gentle on the skin. Using a comb is neither necessary nor advisable—face masks should always be applied gently, without tools that could potentially harm the skin.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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