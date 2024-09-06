Hina Khan reveals mucositis diagnosis amid chemotherapy: Experts decode relief measures to alleviate symptoms

Hina Khan has had a tumultuous 2024. Never mind the professional highs, the actor is currently contending with a stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis which she shared with her fans and followers earlier this year, on June 28. Hina Khan reveals being diagnosed with mucositis: What does symptom and pain management look like?(Photos: Instagram/realhinakhan)

Hina has made it a point to be rather transparent with her journey, sharing almost every milestone and personal decision she has been taking as the days roll on. Be it heading in for chemotherapy, chopping her hair or shaving her head, the actor is undoubtedly putting up a brave front to fight her diagnosis.

The most recent development in this regard has been her mucositis diagnosis. In a social media post, Hina reached out to her followers, revealing that she is also contending with mucositis, "another side effect of chemotherapy". Her announcement came with a request to her online family, to share some tips and tricks which would aid in pain management. Soon enough, the comment section of Hina's post was flooded with personal accounts of her followers, weighing in with what worked and didn't work for them.

But first things first, what is mucositis?

As per a Cleveland Clinic report, mucositis is the "inflammation of the mucosa, the mucous membranes that line your mouth and your entire gastrointestinal tract". The report also asserts that mucositis is a near-given side effect to deal with for those undergoing chemotherapy, affecting almost 50% of the demographic. Mucositis also impacts 80% to 100% of people receiving local or whole-body radiation therapy or stem cell transplants. The report also tags mucositis as "temporary" and self-healing but the lineup of symptoms spells out a significant period of pain and discomfort for those afflicted. These include red, shiny, swollen mouth and gums. dry mouth, extra thick saliva, mouth ulcers, soft white patches of pus, difficulty swallowing, talking or eating, bleeding and white mucous coating.

Understanding mucositis

Mucositis is a painful reality many contend with, having to maneuver the often aggressive symptoms. But why does this occur? Dr. Indu Bansal Aggarwal, Group Director And HOD of Radiation Oncology at Paras Health, Gurugram breaks it down for the layman. She explains, "Mucositis occurs when the rapid cell turnover in the mucous membranes is disrupted. Treatments like chemotherapy and radiation target fast-growing cancer cells, but they also affect healthy cells in the mouth and gastrointestinal tract. This leads to the breakdown of the mucous membranes".

The alarming bit here is that mucositis is not a diagnosis exclusive to cancer patients. Non-cancer patients too must beware. Dr. Aggarwal adds, "It may develop due to other factors, such as certain medications (like antibiotics or immunosuppressants), infections (viral, bacterial, or fungal), poor oral hygiene, or trauma to the mucous membranes (from dental appliances or aggressive tooth brushing). Nutritional deficiencies, particularly of vitamin B and folate, can also contribute to its development".

Reconfiguring eating patterns with mucositis

Besides the pressing discomfort, an obvious impact of mucositis is on the patient's eating patterns. Dr. Aggarwal explains how in some serious cases, open sores may develop which then get infected. Understanding the potential severity of the situation then, it is important to make knowledge, commonplace, about altered eating habits that one must adopt if contending with a mucositis diagnosis. Ms. Neelima Bisht, Chief Clinical Nutrition, Dietetics department at Paras Health, Gurugram enlightens us about how to keep nutrition levels stable in such a scenario. She shares, "Mucositis can cause significant discomfort, making it challenging to eat or swallow. To maintain proper nutrition, it’s essential to focus on small, frequent meals that are easy to consume. Nutritional shakes, smoothies, or soups can provide balanced nutrients while being gentle on inflamed tissues. Additionally, incorporating high-calorie liquids and ensuring hydration with electrolyte-rich fluids can help maintain energy levels and prevent dehydration. Consultation with a dietitian to develop a personalized plan based on individual needs is highly recommended".

Not just this, Ms. Bisht also provides a few handy examples of filling yet nutritious options that one can attempt to turn to. She says, "For individuals with mucositis, it's best to focus on soft, bland, and non-irritating foods that are easier to swallow and won’t further aggravate the sensitive mucosal tissues. Options like pureed vegetables, mashed potatoes, applesauce, and avocado are gentle and nutritious. Smoothies made with yogurt, milk, and soft fruits like bananas or berries provide both nourishment and comfort. Soups, broths, and soft-cooked cereals such as oatmeal can also be soothing. Additionally, scrambled eggs, soft tofu, custards, and puddings are good choices to ensure adequate calorie intake while minimizing discomfort. It’s important to avoid spicy, acidic, or rough-textured foods, as they can cause further irritation".

Now for the million dollar question. Is there a miracle food when it comes to dealing with this diagnosis? Ms. Bisht makes it clear that while no food in particular will actively aid one in reversing mucositis, certain foods with anti-inflammatory properties may go a long way in bringing some relief to the patient. She elaborates, "Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like fish or flaxseeds, can have anti-inflammatory effects that may reduce irritation. Cool or room-temperature foods like yogurt, smoothies, or frozen popsicles can help numb the pain and provide relief. It’s also important to consume foods high in vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin E and zinc, which may support tissue repair".

Beyond the stomach: Additional tips for symptom management

Not just food, but an active reworking of one's oral health is required when it comes to contending with mucositis. For instance, Dr. Aggarwal lists good oral hygiene, cold therapy and rinses as potential lifestyle tweaks to incorporate. She says, “Regular, gentle brushing and the use of non-alcoholic mouthwashes can help prevent infection and promote healing. Staying hydrated can reduce discomfort and prevent dryness. Sucking on ice chips or consuming cold foods (cold therapy) may help reduce swelling and pain. Saline or baking soda rinses can soothe the mouth and promote healing”. She concludes saying, “These approaches can provide comfort while the mucosa heals, though a doctor’s guidance is essential for managing the condition effectively”.

Coming back to Hina, we wish the actress strength as she maneuvers her cancer journey.