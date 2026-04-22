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How to differentiate between fake and real Mounjaro?

The surge in popularity of Mounjaro in India has also led to a rise in fake versions. Experts decode how to identify the genuine ones

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:16 pm IST
By Ruchika Garg
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Within just seven months of its March 2025 launch, Mounjaro, the drug used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, became the country’s highest-selling medicine by value. Marketed by US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company, it recorded sales of 114 crore in March 2026 alone, as reported by Business Standard.

Authorities recently seized counterfeit Mounjaro worth 56 lakh in Gurugram

However, this rapid rise has also opened the door to illegal activity. Authorities recently seized counterfeit Mounjaro worth 56 lakh in Gurugram, exposing a racket manufacturing and distributing fake injections. The development raises serious health concerns, as counterfeit versions may contain incorrect or harmful substances.

Signs to watch out for:

Mounjaro is currently manufactured exclusively by Eli Lilly, as the patent is still active. Any product listing another manufacturer should be treated as fake. Buyers are advised to source the drug only through the company’s authorised stockists or licensed pharmacies.

Packaging is often the first giveaway. Misspelt words, poor print quality, or missing batch and expiry details are clear red flags. The batch number and expiry date should be printed —not loosely stuck— and must match on both the box and the injection pen.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ruchika Garg

Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Wellness / How to differentiate between fake and real Mounjaro?
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