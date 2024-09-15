Kourtney Kardashian introduces over the counter Ozempic-like supplements; here's why it might be a bad idea

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has recently expanded her wellness brand Lemme by introducing a new plant-based supplement called GLP-1 Daily, designed as a natural alternative to medications like the infamous Ozempic. This launch comes in response to the growing conversation around GLP-1 medications, which have gained popularity for their role in weight management and diabetes treatment. Unlike prescription drugs like Ozempic, GLP-1 Daily capsules are available over the counter since they are made from plant extracts. The formula is centred around three key plant ingredients: Eriomin lemon fruit extract, Supresa saffron extract, and Morosil red-orange fruit extract. Kourtney Kardashian is expanding her wellness empire with a new product alternative to GLP-1 medicines like Ozempic

Kardashian was initially surprised by the public's demand for this product. “If you told me when I launched the brand that this would be a product we were making, I wouldn’t believe you,” she said to Vogue. “But GLP-1 medications have been helpful to so many people. The drug has so many benefits, but it also has a lot of side effects.”

She explains that her team was motivated by the number of people searching for alternatives to GLP-1 medications, many of whom experienced unpleasant side effects from the synthetic drug; issues like nausea and digestive issues were quite common in users. This feedback led her and her medical advisory team to explore options that could offer similar benefits but in a more natural, side-effect-free form.

We spoke to Delhi-based consultant dietician, Kanikka Malhotra about the efficacy and dangers of this supplement. “Eriomin is a flavonoid found in lemons and other citrus fruits. It has been studied for its potential anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Saffron contains compounds like crocin and safranal, which have been associated with potential mood-boosting as well as antioxidant effects. Generally considered safe when taken in recommended doses. Additionally, Morosil is a citrus fruit extract rich in polyphenols, particularly hesperidin. It has been studied for its potential to reduce body fat and improve metabolic health.

Now while the individual ingredients in GLP-1 Daily — eriomin, saffron, and Morosil — are generally considered safe when taken as directed, it's important to remember that individual responses to supplements can vary. Despite some preliminary research, more rigorous clinical studies are needed to fully understand their long-term benefits and potential risks. Therefore, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.”

Understanding Ozempic

Ozempic, approved by the FDA in 2017, is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes by helping manage blood sugar levels and reducing cardiovascular risks in patients with diabetes and heart disease. The drug helps regulate blood sugar by boosting insulin production after meals, slowing digestion, and lowering the amount of sugar released into the bloodstream. Although not officially approved for weight loss, Ozempic has gained a reputation for helping people shed pounds by curbing appetite and making users feel full for longer periods. In some cases, it’s prescribed off-label for weight management.

While the new supplement might try to emulate the qualites of the synthethic drug through a safer, more vegan formula, there is little proof that it will act the same way. “It's unlikely that the plant-based compounds in GLP-1 Daily will have the same effects as the synthetic versions of Ozempic. Ozempic works primarily by mimicking the hormone GLP-1, which is naturally produced in the body. This hormone helps regulate blood sugar levels and appetite. Plant-based compounds might have some similar effects, but their mechanism of action may be different. Ozempic has also undergone rigorous clinical trials to demonstrate its effectiveness for weight loss and diabetes management. There is likely less clinical evidence to support the claims made about GLP-1 Daily, especially regarding its efficacy for weight loss. It's important to note that while plant-based supplements can be beneficial for overall health, they may not be as effective as prescription medications like Ozempic for specific conditions,” said Kanikka.

The controversy around Ozempic

While Ozempic has made waves in the film and fashion industry for its ability to aid in weight loss, its increasing use among celebrities and influencers has raised heavy concerns. As demand skyrockets for its off-label use, shortages are affecting those who need it for diabetes management. Furthermore, Ozempic comes with several potential side effects, including nausea, fatigue, and more serious health risks like thyroid issues.

Many who stop taking the drug report regaining the lost weight almost immediately, highlighting the short-term nature of its effects. This trend has also coincided with the return of Y2K fashion styles that emphasise slim figures, leading to a renewed focus on unrealistic body ideals. As a result, some worry that society is once again prioritising thinness as the ultimate beauty standard and propagating an unhealthy relationship with food despite years of progress toward body positivity and inclusivity.

Only recently, Kate Moss' sister Lottie admitted that she was hospitalised due to an Ozempic overdose. "I had a friend, and she could get it for me,” she explained during an episode of her Dream On with Lottie Moss podcast. Lottie revealed that she took a dosage meant for someone much heavier than her, which led to severe side effects, including constant nausea and rapid, unhealthy weight loss.

Over just a few weeks, she lost nearly 20 pounds, dropping to a dangerously low weight. The drug’s effects became so intense that she claimed she was unable to keep down food or water, eventually leading to a hospital visit and a seizure caused by dehydration. Lottie now cautions others against using Ozempic, emphasising the risks and negative impact it had on her health.

“Overdosing on Ozempic can have serious consequences. While it's uncommon, exceeding the prescribed dosage can lead to severe nausea and vomiting, rapid heart rate, hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), pancreatitis, and kidney problems. Therefore, it's crucial to adhere strictly to the instructions provided by your healthcare provider. If you suspect an overdose, seek immediate medical attention. Ozempic is a prescription medication and should only be used under the supervision of a qualified healthcare professional,” said Kanikka

Overdosing on plant-based supplements, such as the GLP-1 Daily gummy, is a possibility. While the risk might be lower compared to prescription medications, excessive consumption can lead to adverse effects like gastrointestinal distress or allergic reactions. In a case like this, it is crucial to follow the recommended dosage and consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

The supplement's rise reflects a broader cultural obsession with achieving a specific body image. “For me, this product was never just about weight loss. We formulated GLP-1 Daily because it allows you to regulate your glucose levels, fight visceral fat, and reduce inflammation. There are health benefits beyond weight loss,” is what Kourtney says. Still, the effects of these naturally occurring extracts are known to be quite mild and not effective enough to treat people who are dealing with intense health issues like obesity. Therefore, it remains imperative that the focus of such supplements should remain on sustainable health practices, rather than chasing fleeting trends that often come at a high physical and emotional cost. What do you think?