Love false eyelashes? They can cause harm, so watch out!

Heading to a wedding or party? One of the things you may reach for is a pair of lashes that add extra oomph to your look. Celebs likes Kim Kardashian and Rihanna (who even wore fake eyelashes on her white sunglasses at her 2023 Met Gala red carpet appearance!) have made eyelashes the new pout. You can get the look via false eyelash extensions. But this go-to hack may just cause you more harm than good. A recent case where a receptionist from London, Lillie Barrett (22), got false lashes fitted while she had her contact lenses on reportedly ended up causing her blindness for months. False lashes that add drama and oomph to your look, need to be applied safely and only after heeding expert advice (shutterstock)

Lillie Barrett (22) was left blind for months after getting false lashes done(Instagram)

What started with an itchy left eye after she got her lashes done led to a lot of pain and trauma with her eye turning grey, swollen and finally led her to claim that she lost all vision in that eye. She was also told she developed an ulcer on her cornea. Reports state that this may have arisen after bacteria came into contact with her lens post having her lashes done. If you’re worried about using lash extensions, here’s what experts have to say:

Medical advice for lash lovers

Sharing how it’s vital to be careful when applying extensions to lashes, Dr Sujal Shah, Director, Opthalmology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, says, “One must be extremely careful when applying extensions to eyelashes. Generally, a sharp object is used very close to the eyes along with a semi-permanent glue during the procedure.”

One may develop allergic reaction to the glue used that can trigger pain, itching, redness and swelling. It can even interfere with vision and cause and permanent or temporary loss of eyelashes, warns Dr Sujal, Director, Opthalmology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital(Shutterstock)

He shares key symptoms that can happen: “Lack of good hygiene during the procedure and/or injury to the eyelid or cornea during the application can result in infection. An infection of the cornea is more serious and can cause pain, redness, watering, sensitivity to light and loss of vision. One may also develop allergic reaction to the glue used that can trigger pain, itching, redness and swelling. It can interfere with vision and cause and permanent or temporary loss of eyelashes. Sometimes fibres can get stuck under the eye lids and require removal by a doctor. Tugging or pulling of your natural lashes could fracture them and even result in damage to the eye follicle.”

POINTS TO BE NOTED

Hygiene and sterility of the environment and materials.

Sterile precautions taken by the professional applying the extensions.

Quality of glue used.

Lashes should be applied by an experienced professional in a sanitary environment, with products safe for the skin.

What contact-lens users can do

Should those wearing contact lenses always avoid lash extensions? Dr Sujal informs, “They need not avoid eyelash extensions completely. However, poor contact lens hygiene causes eye allergies or infections in addition to the problems related to lash extensions. So, they need to be extra careful. Choose the right professional and ensure there is safety and hygiene in the centre. In case of any problem, they should contact their eye doctor immediately.”

Not checking expiry: Creators reveal eyelash mistakes they have made

False lashes are a commonly used product for those on social media. They share a few dos and dont’s with it.



Bhavika Motwani, Digital Content Creator, says, “The worst mistake that many make-up enthusiasts make as a beginner — something even I did — is not checking the expiry date on the products. The shelf life of every product is different and for eyelash glue, an unopened bottle can last for six months. It‘s also important to clean and store false lashes properly after every use to ensure bacteria doesn’t form on it.”

Since she’s been wearing contact lenses for over a decade, she’s very careful. “While I make sure I change the lens solution, remove the contact lenses before sleeping, etc., wearing fake eyelashes on the inner lash line doesn’t work for me because of my contact lenses,” Motwani adds.

Beware of your allergies, pay for quality

Vitasta Bhat, Digital Content Creator, shares another important point. She says, “Eyelash extensions look great, but since the eyes are very sensitive and can get infected easily, it is crucial to research before doing anything cosmetic. It is always better to ask around and do research about what you buy and be aware of your own medical conditions and allergies to certain chemicals before doing any such procedures. Quality products may come at a higher price, but it is worth it, since it can save you a lot of trouble later.”