Medifacials: Unlocking your inner glow this festive season

Winters are here and it's time to take extra care of ourselves. In addition to winter wear and cosmetics, you will need healthy, glowing skin to make an impression. With so many occasions approaching, be it upcoming wedding season, Christmas or the New Year, everyone wants to look their best. So if you want to enhance your appearance by undergoing aesthetic procedures and considering medifacials, Dr. Garima Tyagi, Dermatologist, SENS Clinic shares all you need to know beforehand. Medifacials, a new age skincare treatment claims to offers cutting-edge technology that strikes the right balance between medical products and highly advanced technology to deal with various skin issues.

Why medifacial is gaining ground globally

Medifacial is gaining popularity because it not only combats tanning and dullness of skin but also slows down ageing, reduces pigmentation, rosacea, cleans out blackhead, whiteheads, clogged pores and more.

Have you ticked these boxes before a medifacial treatment?

Before opting for this skincare treatment, it’s a good idea to consult a trained medical professional. While many experts opine that having a medifacial treatment once a month is fine, you should visit a dermatologist without wearing any make up to ensure that your skin’s actual condition is diagnosed properly. This expert skin analysis helps cut down on potential risk that may arise later and also assuage any doubts about this treatment, if any.

How medifacials benefit your skin

Medifacials soothe and heal your skin based upon the kind of treatment you choose. Here are some advantages:

• Acne and Scar Reduction: For anyone suffering from acne outbreaks or scarring, medifacials are a big boon and this treatment results in opening of clogged pores and clearing out the toxins, dirt and grime trapped there. This technique in turn, result in skin rejuvenation and a healthier and more youthful appearance.

• Anti-ageing: One of the biggest advantages of a medifacial is that it combats ageing by using techniques that stimulate skin tightening, and scaling down wrinkles and fine lines. It also adds to the inner glow.

• Skin rejuvenation: Hydrafacials and oxygenation smoothen skin texture and provide an immediate youthful glow by usage of minerals vitamins and antioxidants. Since the moisture levels are scaled up in medifacials, the moisture is locked in, leading to a more lasting and glowing skin which is visibly less rough.

According to skincare professionals, medifacials can give visible results within 48 to 72 hours. What’s more, cell regeneration which can happen over a period of time can lead to a more lasting impact. While these facials are painless and non-invasive, they are also anti-inflammatory and decrease stress. They also moisturize the skin.

Side effects

Redness: Temporary redness may occur, especially if the facial involves intense exfoliation or microdermabrasion.

Dryness or Peeling: Some treatments might lead to skin dryness or mild peeling as the skin renews itself.

Sensitivity: Skin may become more sensitive to sunlight or skincare products post-treatment.

Breakouts: Occasionally, the deep cleaning process may bring impurities to the surface, causing mild breakouts.

Irritation: Rarely, allergic reactions to specific ingredients in serums or masks used during the facial might occur​.

As mentioned earlier, it’s always an added advantage to consult a specialist and know about any possible side effects of this procedure as it may result in redness, irritation & mild sensitivity, for a short span. Therefore, a skin analysis test can help minimise this risk and make the medifacial procedure more personalised and customised, according to the needs of the individual.