Propaganda I am not falling for: Skincare version

I am tired of being marketed to. A host of new concept products keeps appearing on my feed, and a lot of them are a waste of time and money. What are some concepts that should be junked immediately? Let me give you five. Long self-care rituals also lack scientific backing and can add more stress than relief.

1. Sunscreen stick

It seems like a great idea — take it out of your pocket, slick it across your skin, and you’re protected, right? Wrong! It has crystalline, carnauba, and other waxes as a base with oil-soluble sunscreen agents. For proper sunscreen usage, you need 2 mg/cm2 of sunscreen on your face. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, you need at least four passes of sunscreen stick on your face. Large amounts of wax on your face are bound to be comedogenic — hello greasy skin and acne. So no, let’s avoid.

2. Sunblock powder compact

While it’s fine on top of your sunblock, you need at least 15-20 passes of it on your face to get the right protection. And that doesn’t counter the wind blowing it off your face. An overly powdered face is not how one wants to walk around after wearing sunblock. Use it as a top-up, not the main event.

3. Toner

How can any product close your pores? Your pores must always be open or you will die! Also, your skin self pH balances. If your skin couldn’t do it, trust me, you’d know. So, drop the toner! You will save money and time.

4. 10-15 step korean routines

These are just too much! We live in a hot and humid country and have larger pores and more oil secretion than Koreans. Layering 10 products on one’s face is bound to cause zits or blackheads — or both! And it definitely won’t give you Korean glass skin. Koreans are the top consumers of plastic surgery and aesthetic procedures in the world. A million-step skincare routine is not the reason for that skin. It is genetic, a host of early treatments (started even among teenagers) and a serious pressure to look perfect are the real reasons.

5. Two-hour self care rituals

Look, I don’t know who has an extra two hours in the day for these rituals, but only a few have actually been proven to help. Most are promoted by influencers directing you to their online store while you feel guilty for never being able to scrape your tongue or pull that oil. These activities are often poor in data, and cause more stress and feelings of inadequacy.

Where to start?

Exercise, eat healthy, do your skincare and hair care, wear sunblock, drink water. These trends are often a waste of money and time and may cause you unintended side effects. The propaganda is only increasing, so rely on experts to give you the guidance you need. Trust yourself and your doctor to get the skin you are looking for.

The author is a skin, health and wellness expert.

(Story by Kiran Sethi)