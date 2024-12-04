Ranbir Kapoor tries hand-clap pull-ups: Should you attempt this intense workout?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s jaw-dropping hand-clap pull-ups have set social media buzzing. At its core, a pull-up is a simple yet powerful exercise where you grip a bar overhead and pull yourself up until your chin clears it. It’s a move for building upper-body strength, working muscles in your back, shoulders, and arms. But Ranbir’s explosive twist on this fitness staple takes it to a whole new level. Ranbir Kapoor was seen performing his impressive hand-clap pull-ups during a workout session, which he shared on his trainer's social media. (Source: Instagram)

Should you give it a shot too? Experts weigh in.

What are hand-clap pull-ups?

“Hand-clap pull-ups are a more advanced variation of the standard pull-up,” says Piyush Chauhan, a senior fitness expert. “They involve pulling yourself up so high that your hands leave the bar, allowing you to clap mid-air before regripping during descent. This movement demands not only strength but also exceptional hand-eye coordination.” The clapping motion introduces a plyometric element, making it more intense than regular pull-ups,” continues Chauhan.

Muscles targeted and benefits

“Hand-clap pull-ups mainly work your back muscles (latissimus dorsi), along with your biceps, forearms, and middle back,” says Dr. Siddhant Bhargava. “The quick, explosive movement also uses your core to keep you stable during the clap and as you come down.” He adds, “They build upper body strength by targeting the lats, biceps, and shoulders, while also engaging the chest, triceps, and core muscles. And this exercise isn’t just for your upper body. It helps improve coordination, endurance, and grip strength too.” As a type of plyometric workout, it builds power and helps your muscles work better together.

Can anyone try this move?

Experts warn that hand-clap pull-ups are not for everyone, especially beginners. “This is a complex exercise requiring significant strength, coordination, and proper technique,” says Chauhan. “If poorly executed, it can lead to serious injuries.”

Average fitness enthusiasts should first focus on mastering basic pull-ups before progressing to advanced variations. Seeking guidance from a trainer is essential to ensure safety and proper form. Dr. Siddhant Bhargava adds, “For those new to plyometric exercises, hand-clap pull-ups may be too intense and should only be attempted under professional supervision.”

Exercises to pair it up with

Pairing hand-clap pull-ups with complementary exercises can boost your results. “You can combine them with kipping pull-ups, muscle-ups, or weighted pull-ups to enhance upper-body development,” suggests Chauhan. Core exercises like hanging leg raises or planks can improve stability and control, making the clapping motion safer and more effective. For an added challenge, mix them with explosive movements such as box jumps or burpees to further build power and coordination.

Safety tips for beginners

“Beginners should not attempt hand-clap pull-ups without mastering standard pull-ups first,” warns Chauhan. “It’s a complex exercise requiring strength, coordination, and proper technique. Poor execution can lead to serious injuries.” Experts recommend warming up thoroughly, practicing in a safe environment, and seeking professional guidance.