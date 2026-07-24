Think self-care takes hours? Experts say these small daily habits can help you feel calmer

This International Self-Care Day, it's time to rethink what self-care really looks like. Social media has often painted it as a world of aesthetic routines, expensive wellness gadgets, long yoga sessions, and luxury getaways. But for most people managing busy lives, that can add more pressure than peace. Experts say self-care doesn’t need hours of your day—small, intentional moments can be just as effective in helping you feel refreshed and grounded.

Small daily habits can help you feel calmer

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“Many people wait until they’re completely exhausted before they think about self-care. But self-care works best as prevention, not as a recovery plan. Looking after yourself only when you’re burnt out is like servicing your car only after it breaks down. The best self-care rituals are the ones you can actually stick with. They should feel easy enough to become part of your day rather than something you have to schedule weeks in advance,” says Dr Chaitanya Sheoran, MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), Consultant Psychiatrist.

Rituals for a calmer day

Here are a few simple self-care practices to feel calmer, manage everyday stress, and create moments of peace, with tips from Dr Paramjeet Singh, Consultant Psychiatrist.

Two-minute body check-in

Pause, relax the shoulders, unclench the jaw and notice whether you are hungry, thirsty, tired or emotionally overwhelmed. This small exercise can help identify needs that are often ignored during a busy day.

Five-minute movement break

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{{^usCountry}} Gentle neck rolls, shoulder stretches, walking around the room or climbing a few stairs can reduce stiffness and improve alertness. People working at desks can set a reminder to stand and move between long periods of sitting. Create a no-phone buffer after work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gentle neck rolls, shoulder stretches, walking around the room or climbing a few stairs can reduce stiffness and improve alertness. People working at desks can set a reminder to stand and move between long periods of sitting. Create a no-phone buffer after work {{/usCountry}}

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When you finish work, keep your phone away for 10–15 minutes. Put it on silent or leave it in another room before you switch to your personal time. It gives your mind a chance to move out of work mode instead of jumping straight into more notifications and distractions.

Make a beverage for yourself

Whether it’s a cup of tea, coffee, or a glass of infused water, preparing and enjoying your drink slowly and mindfully encourages you to pause, be present, and reconnect with the moment instead of rushing through another task.

Write down a single thought

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You don’t need to write pages. Just note how you’re feeling, something that made you smile, or one thing you want to focus on tomorrow. This helps clear your mind and gives you a better understanding of your emotions.