Let's face it, life after 25 throws some major curveballs at our skin. But fear not, because 25 can be the perfect age to incorporate new things to your skincare regimen. "It is the most important age because that is when the net collagen of the skin starts degrading every year. It's when the skin's resilience starts to decrease and more pigmentation and inflammation starts," says dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia. Here are some dermatologist-approved tips to keep your skin healthy, happy and camera-ready.

Sun damage: The #l culprit of ageing?

Long exposure to the sun can zap collagen and elastin, the superheroes of youthful skin. Studies show that it can also accelerate skin ageing. The solution? Sunscreen with SPF 30+. So, rain or shine, make sure you plop some on to prevent wrinkles and sunspots.



Pro tip: Look for a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher that suits your skin type. Bonus points if you reapply it every two hours, especially when outdoors.

You are what you eat

Think of your skin as a reflection of your inner health. Load up on fruits and veggies and don't forget to stay hydrated.

Pro tip: Have a rainbow diet, which involves including colourful fruits and vegetables in meals.

Beauty sleep for a reason

When you snooze, your skin repairs and renews itself. Aim for seven to eight hours of quality shut-eye for that well- Studies link adequate sleep to improved skin barrier function and reduced sign for ageing.

Pro tip: Invest in a silk pilocase to minimize friction

Get that collagen in



Get your skin its daily dose of collagen with either a retinol or bakuchiol product. If neither suit you, consider AHAs. Remember that putting in some extra effort to boost one's collagen is key after 25 as it tends to naturally decrease in the body.

Pro tip: Consult a dermatologist to discuss the best approach for your individual skin concerns and needs. Remember, consistency is key for good results.

Exfoliation: Friend or foe?

While over-exfoliating can be harsh on the skin, gentle scrubs or chemical exfoliants such as alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs)can buff away dead skin cells and reveal a smoother and brighter skin layer.

Pro tip: Stick to one to two exfoliation sessions per week, depending on your skin sensitivity. Remember, being gentle is key.

Serums: Magical potions in a bottle?

These concentrated elixirs can target various skin concerns. While retinol serums help boost collagen, those with hyaluronic acid hydrate the skin and make it look plump.

Pro tip: Don't go overboard. Start with one serum at a time and ease it into your routine. Listen to your skin, and in case of breakouts, consult a dermatologist.