From teen genius to World Champion: Why everyone’s watching Gukesh Dommaraju at the World Chess Championship 2024

The world of chess is buzzing with excitement as India’s rising star Gukesh Dommaraju squares off against reigning champion Ding Liren on Day 1 of the World Chess Championship today. What makes this championship even more thrilling is that, for the first time in 138 years, two Asian players are competing for the sport’s most prestigious title. Gukesh Dommaraju

Held in Singapore from November 23 to December 15, this best-of-14-game match is a game-changer for chess history. Why, you ask? At just 18, Gukesh could make history by becoming the youngest undisputed World Chess Champion ever. If he takes the crown, he will break the record set by legend Garry Kasparov, who was 22 when he became world champion in 1985.

Ding Liren and Gukesh Dommaraju

So, who exactly is this 18-year-old prodigy making waves in the world of chess? Let’s take a closer look at his journey and why he’s poised to make history.

Gukesh's early days

Gukesh, who hails from Chennai, India, took his first steps in the world of chess at just 7 years old, studying the game at his school, Velammal School. His potential was recognised rather early by his first coach, Bhaskar V, who saw something special in the young boy during a routine extracurricular activity. From there, Gukesh’s dedication grew — by the time he was in Class 4, he was already fully immersed in his chess training.

Gukesh was mentored by two more coaches, Vijayanand and Vishnu Prasanna, who each helped him hone his skills in both tactical and positional awareness. While other players relied heavily on chess engines, Gukesh made the bold decision to train without them until he reached a certain level. This decision proved to be a game-changer, as Gukesh became known for his precise calculations and sharp instincts, setting him apart from his peers.

Making history in the chess world

Today is not Gukesh’s first time making history. At just 17, he stunned the chess world by winning the Candidates Tournament in Toronto, becoming the youngest-ever challenger for the World Chess Championship. His victory in the eight-man field — against chess giants like Ian Nepomniachtchi, Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana — was a clear signal that this teenager was not to be underestimated.

In 2022, Gukesh surpassed Viswanathan Anand to become India’s top-ranked chess player, marking a milestone that hadn’t been seen in over 36 years. It was the first time someone had ranked higher than Anand, who had been the face of Indian chess for decades.

Guided by legends

A crucial part of Gukesh’s rise has been the mentorship of India’s five-time world champion, Viswanathan Anand. Anand has been instrumental in Gukesh’s growth, encouraging him to work with top coaches and helping him refine his skills. Gukesh, in turn, credits Anand as one of the biggest influences on his career and growth in the game.

In preparation for this World Chess Championship, Gukesh also enlisted the help of mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who has worked with the Indian cricket and hockey teams. Upton was impressed by Gukesh’s self-awareness and maturity, calling him an “absolute blessing” to work with.

The road ahead

The match against Ding Liren will be the ultimate test for Gukesh. If he wins, he will not only claim the world championship title but also make history as the youngest undisputed champion ever, beating a record set by one of chess' greatest legends. But regardless of the outcome, Gukesh has already achieved a level of success that many can only dream of at his age. Whether or not he takes home the title, the future of chess is undoubtedly bright with Gukesh at the helm.