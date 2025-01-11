Zaeden: I’m open to exploring opportunities in Bollywood

Singer and music producer Zaeden, aka Sahil Sharma, feels that 2025 will be a phase of soaking in all the positivity coming his way as an artist. Singer and music producer Zaeden

“Listening, watching, and absorbing inspiration as it flows through me. 2025 is all about creating more music, expressing myself more fully, and telling more stories that resonate with my fans. I’m excited to have writing sessions in different countries while preparing for my US and Canada tour this year. One of the greatest gifts of being a touring performer is the chance to explore more and witness my music connect with people worldwide,” says the Tere Bina and Deewana singer.

When asked if this year would see him venturing into Bollywood, he quickly replied, “If the vision isn’t compromised, I’m happy to contribute and learn. I’m open to exploring opportunities in Bollywood whenever the right project comes along. For me, it’s about staying true to my artistry and bringing something unique to the table, whether it’s through my own releases or contributing to a film.”

The singer believes that independent music is undoubtedly more challenging but equally rewarding than any other genre because it requires an artist to build everything from the ground. “Whether it’s your audience, resources, or opportunities, the creative freedom it offers is unmatched. Having complete control over your sound, storytelling, and the connections you form with your listeners is liberating.”

Zaeden is all set to bring his music to the city of Nawabs. “Performing in Lucknow is always an exciting experience, and this time it feels even more special. Having my close friend Anuv Jain (musician) also performing at the same event makes it so much more exciting. We’ve shared so many memorable moments in our journey, and being part of an event that celebrates friendship feels like a full-circle moment,” concludes the singer.

Catch it live in Lucknow:

What: Anuv Jain and Zaeden Live

When: January 12, 7 pm

Where: Phoenix Palassio