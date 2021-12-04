BJP made a mistake by bringing in farm laws, will suffer in UP polls: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at HTLS

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), he said the party made a mistake by bringing in the three farm laws.

"I have been visiting Uttar Pradesh and the people of the state have made their mind that they don’t want Yogi Adityanath. The public is, however, yet to decide as to who should replace Yogi Adityanath," said Baghel.

He projected Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as one of the strong contenders.

"Priyanka Gandhi has been covering the length and breadth of the state, meeting poor people, wiping their tears even when she was given trouble. She is emerging as a new and strong face," the chief minister said.

Baghel said that the results in Uttar Pradesh will be shocking, adding that the party has been working on all the 403 seats.

The Congress leader further said that the repeal of the three farm laws is not going to help the BJP.

"The BJP is still not accepting its mistake. PM Modi, who never used to apologise and take back his decisions, is doing so. One result of by-election forced Centre to cut duty on petrol and diesel. People taught them a lesson - and BJP will be defeated in UP and Uttarakhand," said Baghel.

He also dismissed Samajwadi Party (SP) party Akhilesh Yadav's claim that Congress will draw a zero in next year's UP polls.

"Akhilesh Yadav never came out of his bungalow in the last five years. He used to hold all the protests at his home. Where was he when Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras happened? Will he only appear before polls?" said Baghel.

He said not just Uttar Pradesh, or its western part, Centre's move to bring in the three farm laws angered farmers all across the country. "They felt cheated," the Chhattisgarh chief minister said.