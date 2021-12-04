HT Leadership Summit 2021 concludes with a reflection on 'New World Order'
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 Live Updates: The 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit closed on Saturday as Union ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman talked about the government’s plan for the country along with other icons, who deliberated and put forward their ideas on a new world order.
Shah and Sitharaman were not the only leaders from their field who talked about politics and the issues facing the country. Chief ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh—Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel—weighed in on the upcoming elections in their states amid the challenges facing their Congress party.
As Channi spoke about bringing in changes in Punjab after being appointed the chief minister amid a power tussle in the party, Baghel declared the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will not stand a chance in the upcoming states poll, especially in Uttar Pradesh.
The last day of HTLS 2021 also saw Olympic gold medallists Avani Lekhara, Sunil Antil, and Bajrang Punia talk about the grit and glory of the sports they play. In one of the seven sessions, Supreme Court judge Justice UU Lalit shed light on the legal system and called for changes so that those seeking justice are not disappointed.
Actors Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were in attendance in the very last session of HTLS 2021 as they talked about how Bollywood plotted to take on the pandemic and their growth as performers while steering through the challenges of the tinsel town. Catch the LIVE updates of Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 04, 2021 06:24 PM IST
HT Leadership Summit 2021 concludes with a reflection on 'New World Order'
The 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit closed on Saturday as leaders from the world of politics, finance, sports, and entertainment reflected on and put forward their ideas on a new world order.
-
Dec 04, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Anil Kapoor offers to dance for audience
Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor dance together, him in Mumbai and her in Delhi. “Music band hogaya (Music has stopped),” he screamed at a point.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Anil Kapoor on focussing on one project at a time
Anil Kapoor appreciates the new trend of signing fewer movies and concentrating on one project at a time. “I don't think actors today don't bother,” he said.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Janhvi's advice for Khushi Kapoor
“Our parents have made us relatively sensible girls. It's not easy for us to deviate,” Janvhi says about Khushi and herself. Her younger sister is reportedlty set to make her Bollywood debut.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor imitates Anil Kapoor
Upon request from Sonal Kalra, Janhvi imitated her uncle Anil Kapoor and exposed his eating habits and love for food.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Anil Kapoor remembers Sridevi
“I would compare her to all-time greats of world cinema,” Anil Kapoor on Sridevi.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Janhvi says Anil was Sridevi's favourite co-star
Janhvi, remembering her mother, late actor Sridevi, said that Anil used to touch her feet every time they'd meet. He now wishes to do the same with Janhvi.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Anil Kapoor doesn't want to play Janhvi's dad
Anil Kapoor joked about how Janhvi should recommend him for her next movie. Anil, however, said he will not play her father. Janhvi suggested he play her brother.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Anil calls himself the accidental star of the family
Anil Kapoor called himself the ‘accidental’ star of the family. "Sanjay and Boney are good looking, they are the stars.'
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Anil Kapoor talks about his mistakes
Anil Kapoor says he was called an outsider when he joined movies while Sunny Deol and Kumar Gaurav were called insiders. He added that his mistakes could be ignored but their's could not as they had their fathers' big names to live up to.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor on nepotism debate
Janhvi says that for a long time she was apologetic about being born to famous parents. “I did get my first film relatively easier than other people and it’s important to acknowledge that,” she said. However, she said that she works hard and looks forward to the day when people say that the opportunity she got was justified.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Anil Kapoor is proud of his family
“Really appreciate my nieces and nephews that they are so close to each other, despite dark social media. Very proud of every member of the family,” Anil added.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Anil Kapoor on his ‘thick skin’
“I being in films for so many year, I have a thick skin. It affects me but not as much as it would affect a Janhvi, Sonam, Rhea, Harsh or an Arjun,” he said.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Anil jokes paparazzi doesn't click his pics
Anil Kapoor joked that Mumbai paparazzi doesn't like to click his photos and only Janhvi. He did add that Instagram is a great platform.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Janhvi on online trolling
Janhvi speaks about ‘new world order’ where anybody and everybody can judge each other on social media. She added that her whole family has been subjected to criticism their whole lives. “Used to the critiquing. We as a family have been used to it for a long time," she said.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Anil Kapoor on what OTT and theatre movies need
“Cinema and OTT want all kind of content but it has to be believable and entertaining,” says Anil Kapoor.
-
Dec 04, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor on OTT vs theatres
“No one can recreate the experience of theatres,” says Janhvi about competition among theatres and OTT.
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor join chat
Janhvi Kapoor greets Anil Kapoor with ‘hi chachu’ as he joins in through video call. The actor could not join in person due to mandatory quarantine.
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:54 PM IST
HTLS Day 5: Finance minister signs off, stay tuned for session with the Kapoors
In the concluding session of the day and event, HT entertainment and lifestyle editor Sonal Kalra will be talking to actors Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Finance minister on Budget expectations
To some extent, the emphasis on infrastructure spending will continue: Finance minister on upcoming Budget expectations
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Omicron not a ‘threat’, but certainly a challenge: Finance minister
“Don't want to consider Omicron a ‘threat’, but it's certainly a challenge. So are supply-side issues,” says the finance minister.
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Direct and indirect taxes must have predictability, says finance minister
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:36 PM IST
No major concern about money reaching states: Fin min
“As Centre's revenue collection improved, we started pushing money back to the states. I don't think there are any major concerns about resources reaching the states.” - Finance minister
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:30 PM IST
By early January, edible items in short supply will be back: Finance minister
By early January, edible items in short supply are expected to be back in the market, it should solve current shelf-life issues: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:27 PM IST
22 out of over 40 are clear indicators of economic growth: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Covid-19 provided an opportunity for formalisation of informal sector workers: Fin min
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Hopeful that this year's GDP numbers will be encouraging: Finance minister
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman on addressing issues of small businesses
“A very successful scheme of the central government was the emergency liquidity guarantee credit scheme, which was tailored to meet the requirement of the MSMEs.” - Finance minister
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Finance minister on Omicron concerns
“An element of uncertainty continues over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But Indians are resilient, they have shown they can adapt to any situation. We have to give it to them.” - Finance minister
-
Dec 04, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Don't think Prashant Kishor has any ideology, he is a businessman: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
-
Dec 04, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee's political ambitions are unclear: Bhupesh Baghel
“Mamata Banerjee's political ambitions are unclear. She displayed her wrath against Modi during the Bengal elections, but now she is insulting the Congress, which is opposed to the BJP, and meeting the Prime Minister by herself. The nation deserves to know what her ambitions are,” says Bhupesh Baghel
-
Dec 04, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Law on MSP possible, Chhattisgarh has it, says Bhupesh Baghel
Is MSP law possible? “Why not? We have been buying at MSP for 20 years in Chhattisgarh,” says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
-
Dec 04, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Bhupesh Baghel on farm laws
“The BJP is still not accepting its mistake. PM Modi, who never used to apologise and take back his decisions, is doing so now. One result of by-election forced Centre to cut duty on petrol and diesel. People taught them a lesson – and BJP will be defeated in UP and Uttarakhand.” - Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
-
Dec 04, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on political scenario in UP
“I have been visiting Uttar Pradesh, the people there have made their mind to not opt for the Yogi Adityanath government next time. The public is, however, yet to decide as to who should replace Yogi Adityanath.
Priyanka Gandhi has been covering the length and breadth of the state, meeting poor people, wiping their tears even when she was given trouble
So, she is emerging as a new and strong face.” - Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
-
Dec 04, 2021 01:49 PM IST
HTLS Day 5: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to join session soon
-
Dec 04, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Gandhis have sacrificed a lot for this country, they have every right to fight for India: Channi
“The Gandhis have sacrificed a lot for this country. They have the right to fight for India.” - Punjab CM Channi
-
Dec 04, 2021 01:17 PM IST
‘Aren’t there Punjabis here?': Channi on Kejriwal entering Punjab politics
-
Dec 04, 2021 01:12 PM IST
‘Talks have always been on’: Channi on Amarinder Singh's ‘ties’ with BJP
“I am surprised Amit Shah has said that talks are on [with Captain Amarinder Singh]. The talks have always been on. Earlier, too, people knew the Captain was close to the BJP, now it's out in the open” - Punjab CM Channi
-
Dec 04, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Punjab CM Channi on stubble burning
-
Dec 04, 2021 01:04 PM IST
‘New system, effective communication’: Channi on how things have changed in Punjab since Amarinder Singh
“There is a new system in Punjab, now. There is effective communication among people, any citizen is welcome to meet me personally, there should not be any bureaucratic difficulty.” - Charanjit Singh Channi
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Undertook policies for all, not just one religion or caste: Punjab CM
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Need to rise above politics of religion and caste, says Punjab CM Channi
"
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:51 PM IST
‘Started crying’: Punjab CM recalls conversation with Rahul Gandhi
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Power shifting from elite class to common man: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Power shifting from elite class to ordinary citizens. This is a new era, Congress is also adapting to it, following the message of Guru Gobind Singh-ji: Charanjit Singh Channi on him being appointed as Punjab CM
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:38 PM IST
HTLS: The session ends
The session ends with Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil proudly displaying their Paralympics medals, as they receive a standing ovation.
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:37 PM IST
HTLS: Urge stakeholders to put more efforts on grassroot level, says Avani Lekhara
"I feel if a lot of stakeholders and sponsors put effort at grassroot level, when athlete is just starting, maybe give them more information and support, the athlete will go to the elite level. We will see more Paralmypians then.
“We all dared to dream. If we fight hard enough, we can achieve anything in the world.”
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:35 PM IST
HTLS: Awareness has increased about Paralmypics, says Sumit Antil
"When I started, I only thought of breaking the world record. I did that. I hope whatever happened to me doesn't happen to anyone, but if something like this happens, people now know that they can always turn to Paralympics. There are a lot of inspirational athletes like us who have made the country proud.
“So, the struggles would be definitely less. We didn't have that awareness about Paralympics, but now people know about us.”
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:29 PM IST
HTLS: I insisted medal was more important when I sustained injury, says Bajrang
"Doctor said that you might need surgery if you put pressure on the injury, but I insisted that medal is more important. What's the point of participating in Olympics if I don't come back with a medal?
“My aim was to win gold at the Olympics. I sustained an injury one month before the Olympics. But whatever shortcomings I have, I am sure I will be able to overcome them at Paris Games”
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:26 PM IST
HTLS: We can win multiple medals as well, says Bajrang
"Many players win multiple medals, like Phelps or Usain Bolt. Indian players also have that ability. One medal is not satisfying enough for athletes.
“Right now, if you ask any athlete, everyone would say that our next target is Paris. Those who won medals would say we will now bid for gold.”
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:23 PM IST
HTLS - ‘I wanted to break all record’: Avani Lekhara
“I wanted to break all records. People said we are happy with a gold medal but it wasn’t enough for me. I won a gold, broke a world record, jr world record, para record. In my first event, I came 7th in qualification. Even though I won a medal the score wasn’t easy. So I gave my best in the next match."
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:19 PM IST
HTLS: ‘Couldn’t even lift my rifle when I started', says Lekhara
“After the accident and everything settled down as reality struck, I did not want to give up on everything. Was bedridden for 6-7 months. My father forced me to join some sport. Try a few and see what works. I did not choose shooting. Shooting found me. Initially it was very challenging. I could not even lift a rifle and to hold it and then shoot 10s was very challenging at first” - Avani Lekhara
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:16 PM IST
HTLS: ‘Recognition, respect will increase’
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:15 PM IST
HTLS
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:14 PM IST
HTLS: Went to see Neeraj bhai in March before Paralympics
“There’s a world of difference in normal javelin throw and para javelin throw. In the latter, there are so many exercises you can’t do. In March, went to see Neeraj bhai to see how he throws 90 metres while para-athletes struggle to hit 70 metres”: Sumit Antil
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:12 PM IST
HTLS: We are not only making numbers at Olympics, says Bajrang
“Now, when you talk to a wrestler ahead of a tournament, he or she will always say they're going for gold. The change has obviously come with Olympians and Paralympians winning medals in world and Asian tournaments,” says Bajrang.
“Athletes now head into Olympic Games wanting not just to participate, but to win a gold medal. The buck changed after Sushil Kumar’s medals at Beijing and Tokyo, especially in wrestling.”
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:07 PM IST
HTLS: Arranged own gym, shooting range at home, says Lekhara
“Arranged my own gym and shooting range at home. My trainer helped me train in lockdown. My goal was to win a gold medal, and multiple medals at the Paralympics. I was pretty nervous when I reached Tokyo. I set a target that I would play two as my main events. My coach helped me gain a lot of confidence.”
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:05 PM IST
HTLS: 19 medals in Paralympics huge achievement, says Punia
Bajrang Punia lauds the Paralympics on bringing record-breaking glory to the country in Tokyo. "19 medals at Paralympics a huge achievement for India," says the wrestler.
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:04 PM IST
HTLS: “Didn't want to relax just because I won gold”
“I wanted to give my 100%. The last shot was 9.9. Eventually, when I saw the faces of my team members and family, it made me happy,” says Avani Lekhara.
“I play four events, so I didn't want to sit back and relax just because I won the gold in one event. 3P was my favourite event, I almost broke a world record in the qualification round and ended up winning the bronze. That’s how you can make a better version of yourself everyday.”
-
Dec 04, 2021 12:00 PM IST
HTLS: Good to be recognised, say Lekhara and Antil
There has been a good change after winning the medal. Para sports are being recognised now": Avani Lekhara
“It is good to being recognised. Things take time. With time, recogniton and respect will increase,” says Sumit Antil.
-
Dec 04, 2021 11:59 AM IST
HTLS Day 5: The session begins
Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil and Bajrang Punia grace the second session on HTLS, Day 5.
-
Dec 04, 2021 11:56 AM IST
HTLS Day 5: Record-breaking year at the Games
All the three guests in the upcoming sessio: Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil and Bajrang Punia were part of record-breaking feat at the Games this year.
India won 19 medals at the Paralympics, which is their highest medal tally. In the Olympics, India won 7 medals, which is also a record for the country.
-
Dec 04, 2021 11:45 AM IST
HTLS: Bajrang Punia, the legendary wrestler
Bajrang Punia's bronze might be his first Olympic medal, but the legendary grappler has won gold medals in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, the Asian Championships as well as the Commonwealth Championships. Besides, Punia is the only Indian wrestler to win 3 medals at the World Wrestling Championships.
-
Dec 04, 2021 11:43 AM IST
HTLS Day 5: Sumit Antil, the golden hero
Sumit Antil also brought the golden glory home at the Tokyo Paralympics, securing a top podium finish at the Javelin throw F64 event. He was honored with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.
-
Dec 04, 2021 11:42 AM IST
HTLS Live: Avani Lekhara, the twin-medallist
Avani Lekhara won a gold medal in the 10m air rifle SH1 event and a bronze medal at the 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics this year. She was honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award following her incredible feat.
-
Dec 04, 2021 11:37 AM IST
The Tokyo heroes to address second session
Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil, the gold medallists from Tokyo Paralympics as well as Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia will grace the second session on the fifth and final day of the HTLS. Stay tuned!
-
Dec 04, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Justice UU Lalit signs off, stay tuned with session with Olympians
In the following session, Paralympian Sumit Antil will join fellow Tokyo medalist Bajrang Punia for a chat with Shivani Gupta, the senior associate of CNN-News18.
-
Dec 04, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Justice Lalit on legal aid for the ‘third gender’
“In Kanyakumari, we found that third gender people were even being denied the right to burial on common ground. With the intervention of NALSA and state legal services, we guaranteed them a separate ground. This is one part, only half success, we will truly be inclusive once we ensure common access for all.”
-
Dec 04, 2021 11:24 AM IST
How has Covid-19 affected legal work? Justice Lalit answers
“Covid-19 has taught us that virtual platform can help in legal situations. For example, Lok Adalats have established contact through virtual mode, there can now be meetings at the district level. Now, the maximum number of cases we can dispose of are more than 42 lakh cases a month.”: Justice Lalit
-
Dec 04, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Building confidence about legal aid is key: Justice Lalit
“Sometimes, people consider legal aid to be the last resort. However, the confidence must be built that even if one enters through the legal aid, the case will be looked after with the same command as a lawyer on a remuneration. If this confidence is built, the legal aid machinery can work in the country.”: Justice Lalit
-
Dec 04, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Para-legal workers are a connect between NALSA and those aspiring legal aid: Justice UU Lalit
“We resolved to cover every village in the country at least thrice in six weeks. Since our network is always available, para-legal volunteers reach out to various sections of the population. There are also third-gender people working as para-legal volunteers. There is effective communication - they are like a connect between NALSA and those who aspire for legal aid.”: Justice UU Lalit
-
Dec 04, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Justice UU Lalit on Lok Adalats
-
Dec 04, 2021 10:52 AM IST
'Talks are on': Amit Shah on possible alliance with SAD or Amarinder Singh for Punjab elections
When asked about a possible alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal or Amarinder Singh ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, the Union minister said "talks are on".
-
Dec 04, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Why there was no peace in Kashmir for 75 years, asks Amit Shah
Amit Shah said the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will follow delimitation, adding that anyone saying otherwise is trying to create confusion.
-
Dec 04, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Amit Shah on coalition politics
‘Politics isn’t physics, it’s chemistry. It’s not accurate to assume that when two parties get together, the vote banks will add up. In UP, the BJP will win with a huge majority’: Amit Shah at HTLS2021 on the politics of coalitions
-
Dec 04, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Amit Shah on coal shortage
-
Dec 04, 2021 10:31 AM IST
PM Modi did everything to solve oxygen crisis during second Covid-19 wave: Amit Shah
"PM Modi did everything to solve oxygen crisis during second Covid-19 wave.. Our production of medical oxygen was 1500 metric tonnes, but our requirement was 15,000. PM Modi ramped up the production by 10x": Amit Shah
-
Dec 04, 2021 10:31 AM IST
There is peace in Kashmir post revocation of Article 370. The tourism is up: Amit Shah
-
Dec 04, 2021 10:20 AM IST
India's Co-WIN policy lauded across the world: Home minister
India's Co-WIN app and vaccination programme is being lauded across the world. With DBT, poverty alleviation, rural electrification and other programmes, PM Modi ensured the participation of everyone in country's progress: Amit Shah
-
Dec 04, 2021 10:15 AM IST
HTLS Day 5: Amit Shah heralds ‘New World Order’ and India's leadership role
India's dignity suffered before 2014, every minister thought he/she is the prime minister. PM Modi has successfully solved many issues with patience and planning. PM Modi included 80 crore people who were never a part of country's progress: Union home minister
-
Dec 04, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Amit Shah on changing times in India
“In 2014, India received a form of stability after decades of coalition politics at the Centre, this was seven years before Covid-19 hit us. Before 2014, India was in a state of ‘policy paralysis’. The important question to ask is: Are we ready for the change?”: Amit Shah
-
Dec 04, 2021 10:08 AM IST
HTLS Day 5: Union home minister Amit Shah delivers the keynote address
The packed fifth day of HTLS 2021 saw Union home minister Amit Shah delivering the keynote address of the 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Saturday; he talked about India's leading role in the new world order.
-
Dec 04, 2021 10:00 AM IST
HTLS Day 5: Watch the session live
-
Dec 04, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Last day of summit, home minister Amit Shah to join session soon
Union home minister Amit Shah will deliver the keynote address of the 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Saturday, the final day of the gathering to talk about the new world order.
Get our daily newsletter
HTLS 2021: Sitharaman on state of Indian economy and its future
Punjab CM Channi speaks on his surprise elevation and what it means
Hopeful this year's GDP would be very encouraging: Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS
Bhupesh Baghel slams Mamata Banerjee's UPA statement, says her agenda not clear
BJP on backfoot; UP polls results are going to be surprising: Bhupesh Baghel
BJP made a mistake by bringing in farm laws, will suffer in UP polls: Baghel
Law on MSP possible; Chhattisgarh has it for years, says Bhupesh Baghel at HTLS
HTLS 2021: Hope our achievements will inspire others, says Paralympian Sumit
- Sumit spoke in length about his experience as a Paralympian and his preparation for the Tokyo Paralympics at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
‘Former Punjab CM only worked for 2 hours; I just rest for 2’: Channi at HTLS
Stubble burning is not a hobby for us, says Punjab CM at HTLS
Bajrang Punia hopes to overcome 'shortcomings' for better show in Paris
- The freestyle wrestler, who competed in the 65-kg weight category, had lost to defeating Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov by a margin of 8-0 in the playoffs to claim the bronze medal.
HTLS 2021 | Told Rahul Gandhi I never wanted CM post: Charanjit Singh Channi
‘Need to rise above politics of religion and caste’: Punjab CM Channi at HTLS
This is a new era, Congress also adapting: Charanjit Singh Channi at HTLS
'There has been a good change after winning the medal': Avani Lekhara at HTLS
- HTLS 2021: Para-shooter Avani Lekhara finished top of the podium in 10 metre air rifle standing SH1 and had claimed the bronze in 50 metre Rifle 3 positions SH1.