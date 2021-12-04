Before 2014, India was in a state of 'policy paralysis’: Amit Shah at HTLS 2021

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday India witnessed a stable government after 2014, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, and the country has been on a path of development as he gave the keynote address at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday.

“In 2014, India received a form of stability after decades of coalition politics at the Centre. This was seven years before Covid-19 hit us. Before 2014, India was in a state of ‘policy paralysis’,” Amit Shah said while speaking during a session moderated by Shashi Shekhar, the editor-in-chief of Hindustan, on the final day of HTLS 2021.

The home minister said India's dignity suffered before 2014 and every minister thought they were the prime minister and people started questioning the multi-party democracy.

“The main reason was there was no delivery. PM Modi has successfully solved many issues with patience and planning. PM Modi included 80 crore people who were never a part of the country's progress,” he said.

With Direct Benefit Transfer or DBT, poverty alleviation, rural electrification and other programmes, PM Modi ensured the participation of everyone in the country's progress.