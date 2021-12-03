HT Leadership Summit 2021 Day 4 ends, concluding sessions lined up for tomorrow
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 Live Updates: The fourth day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit will see renowned personalities from the world of technology, finance, and politics shedding light on what ‘The New World Order’ entails in their domain. The opening session this evening saw Google CEO Sundar Pichai joining in conversation with R Sukumar, the editor-in-chief of Hindustan Times. For the next session, Upasana Taku, co-founder and COO of MobiKwik, and Rajan Anandan, the managing director of Sequoia Capital, joined Shruti Mishra, the deputy editor of CNBC-TV18, for a chat. The following session saw hotelier Sonu Shivdasani joining Brunch editor Jamal Sheikh for a fireside chat. The concluding session of the day saw Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joining in conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, the national political editor of the Hindustan Times. Catch LIVE updates of Day 4 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021:
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 08:11 PM
HTLS Day 4 ends, concluding sessions lined up for tomorrow
Day 4, the penultimate day of the 19th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, ended with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joining Sunetra Choudhary, national political editor of Hindustan Times, in conversation on a range of topics – including Covid-19 vaccination, the Omicron variant, and the recent controversies over farm laws and action against stand-up comics.
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 07:59 PM
Madhya Pradesh CM on recent controversy over stand-up artists
Everyone has freedom of expression, but they can't hurt the sentiments of others: Madhya Pradesh CM on recent controversy over stand-up artists
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 07:57 PM
Congress has leaders like Rahul Gandhi, it doesn't need any enemies: MP CM
Congress has created an environment where it alienated serious political leaders like Captain Amarinder Singh. When the party has leaders like Rahul Gandhi, it doesn't need any external enemies: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 07:49 PM
Was repeal of three farm laws expected? Madhya Pradesh CM answers
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 07:42 PM
Aiming for 100% coverage of second dose till December end: Madhya Pradesh CM
No need for a sweeping vaccine mandate in Madhya Pradesh, we will fully vaccinate everyone in the state till December end, says Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 07:39 PM
Concerned but not worried, says Shivraj Chouhan on Omicron
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 07:28 PM
HTLS Day 4: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan joins session
The concluding session of the day is seeing Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joining in conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, the national political editor of Hindustan Times.
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 07:23 PM
End of corporate travel: Hotelier Sonu Shivdasani on how Covid-19 has changed tourism
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 07:13 PM
Luxury lies not in objects, but in what's rare: Hotelier Sonu Shivdasani
“Fresh air, seeing the full moon, seeing the stars are much more valuable than gold, silver, or platinum. You cannot do that in Bombay, New York, or Delhi,” says Sonu Shivdasani, hotelier and CEO, Soneva
-
Sustainable tourism is key, says hotelier Sonu Shivdasani
“The hospitality and tourism industry has not yet truly embraced sustainable choices. It's only lip service. The opportunities are right there but have not yet been embraced.”
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 06:54 PM
Web 3.0 start-ups are the future, says entrepreneur Rajan Anandan
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 06:42 PM
'Raising capital is okay, what's not okay is to spend it all': Rajan Anandan's advise to founders
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 06:36 PM
How has the start-up journey been for MobiKwik? CCO answers
-
Market ecosystem still male-centric, says MobiKwik COO Upasana Taku
"I have been construed as being the HR manager, receptionist, a sales person, everything else, except the founder of a tech company," says Upasana Taku on being a woman entrepreneur.
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 06:25 PM
Exciting time for unicorn startups, says entrepreneur Rajan Anandan
-
Sundar Pichai signs off, next session begins
For the next session, Upasana Taku, co-founder and COO of MobiKwik, and Rajan Anandan, the managing director of Sequoia Capital, joined Shruti Mishra, the deputy editor of CNBC-TV18, for a chat.
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 06:12 PM
Sundar Pichai on privacy
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 06:10 PM
Governments use data in a way no one else can: Google CEO
-
Sundar Pichai on regulating content and engagement-based algorithms
-
Google will play an ‘enabling’ role in expanding India's digital presence: Sundar Pichai
“The most prominent example of this is Google Pay, which has enabled Google to take the UPI technology and lead the way in digital payments. India's expanding market and innovative start-up landscape have proved to bring about an exciting time.”
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 05:48 PM
Google CEO on marketing Jio smartphone in India
“Google is working with Reliance, in accordance with the ‘Digital India’ vision, to make the budget Android smartphone more popular in the local market, so people can interact in more languages and the likes.”
-
Sundar Pichai on Web 3.0
“Web 3.0 is early, but there is considerable excitement around decentralised architecture. The internet is, at the end of the day, a community. It's the people driving it forward. As a company, we are always looking to contribute to it.”
-
Sundar Pichai on Facebook's ‘Metaverse’
“We've always been deeply involved with computing. Overtime, computing, too, will adapt more to people. Computing will be more immersive and ambient. A part of that future is going to be AR (Augmented Reality), it will drive the future of computing.”
-
HTLS Day 4: Google CEO Sundar Pichai to join session
The opening session this evening will have Google CEO Sundar Pichai joining in conversation with R Sukumar, the editor-in-chief of Hindustan Times.