HTLS 2021: India should be proud, says economist Summers on 1 billion vaccines doses

India should be proud of administering one billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as it was “quite a remarkable accomplishment”, one of America’s leading economists said on Wednesday.

Lawrence H Summers, who is a former US treasury secretary, was speaking during the second day of the 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Summers, who was in conversation with Mint’s editor-in-chief Sruthijith KK, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told him about the vaccination milestone.

India achieved the milestone of administering one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses in October as part of the national immunisation drive started in January with Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking doctors, nurses, and others who worked for making it possible.

“India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury,” PM Modi tweeted that day.

The government wants all adults to get vaccinated this year.

Nearly 90 per cent of the vaccines administered in India have come from the Serum Institute of India (SII), which produces a licensed version of the AstraZeneca jab.

