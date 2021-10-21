India scripts history, administers one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

At 10.35am on Thursday, India achieved the milestone of administering one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses as part of its national Covid immunisation drive that started on January 16.

Prime Minister, Narendra has expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked on crossing 100 crore vaccinations.

In a tweet, he said: “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury”

All major monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be illuminated, hooting of ships anchored on Indian ports at a pre-decided time, local artists, folk artists and handloom artists working on 100 different ideas across 100 districts is being done along with the main event at Delhi’s Red Fort where longest national flag will be displayed, an anthem and a short film addressing key vaccination components will be released, to mark the occasion.

Among the monuments that will be illuminated across the country include Celluar Jail (Andaman & Nicobar Islands); excavated remains of Nalanda Mahavihar (Nalanda, Bihar); Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb (Bihar); Raipur circle (Chhattisgarh); Chandigarh Capitol Complex (Chandigarh); Astodia Gate (Gujarat); Sun Temple Modhera (Gujarat); Kangra Fort (Himachal Pradesh); Tipu Sultan’s Palace (Karnataka); Bekal Fort (Kerala); Gwalior Fort (Madhya Pradesh); Aga Khan Palace (Maharashtra); Temple of Vishnu (Manipur); Dimapur Fort (Nagaland); Qutub Minar (Delhi); Konark Sun Temple (Odisha); Kumbhalgarh Fort (Rajasthan); Vellore Fort (Tamil Nadu); Golconda Fort (Telangana); Ancient Fort (J&K); Fatehpur Sikri (Uttar Pradesh); and Metcalfe Hall (West Bengal).

Apart from the illumination of monuments, there will be free ropeway rides for people who have been fully vaccinated at all major ropeways across the country.

The Union health ministry created a dedicated hashtag-- #VaccineCentury—and a digital clock ticking backwards to determine the number of vaccination doses left to administer to reach the one billion target.

World Health Organization also congratulated India for achieving the target.

“Huge congratulations to India for marking yet another milestone -- a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. This extraordinary feat in a short span was not possible without strong political leadership, inter-sectoral convergence, dedicated efforts of the entire health and frontline workforce, and the people themselves. India’s progress must be viewed in the context of the country’s commendable commitment and efforts to ensure that these life-saving vaccines are accessible globally,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia.