Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Htls / Ht Leadership Summit 2021 / Pandemic accelerated acceptance of living, working virtually: Sundar Pichai
ht leadership summit 2021

Pandemic accelerated acceptance of living, working virtually: Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet earlier this month briefly crossed $2 trillion in market value over sales and profit growth during the pandemic.
Sundar Pichai was speaking on the fourth day of HTLS 2021. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 03, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Google and its parent, Alphabet Inc, said at the 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Friday augmented reality will drive the future of computing and the coronavirus pandemic has helped in the faster adaptation of technology.

“A massive adjustment has happened and a lot of it is going to stay,” Pichai said during a session on the third day of HTLS with Hindustan Times’ editor-in-chief R Sukumar.

Catch HTLS session live here

RELATED STORIES

“Web 3.0 is early but, there is considerable excitement around decentralised architecture. The internet is, at the end of the day, a community. It's the people driving it forward. As a company, we are always looking to contribute to it,” the Chennai-born executive added.

Alphabet earlier this month briefly crossed $2 trillion in market value over sales and profit growth during the pandemic.

Also Read | Want to provide Indian companies with AI, tech to help scale up ideas : Pichai

Pichai, who took over Google in 2015, has pushed the company deeper into cloud computing and artificial intelligence but has also been facing an increase in regulatory scrutiny.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
htls htls 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP