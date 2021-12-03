Pandemic accelerated acceptance of living, working virtually: Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Google and its parent, Alphabet Inc, said at the 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Friday augmented reality will drive the future of computing and the coronavirus pandemic has helped in the faster adaptation of technology.

“A massive adjustment has happened and a lot of it is going to stay,” Pichai said during a session on the third day of HTLS with Hindustan Times’ editor-in-chief R Sukumar.

“Web 3.0 is early but, there is considerable excitement around decentralised architecture. The internet is, at the end of the day, a community. It's the people driving it forward. As a company, we are always looking to contribute to it,” the Chennai-born executive added.

Alphabet earlier this month briefly crossed $2 trillion in market value over sales and profit growth during the pandemic.

Pichai, who took over Google in 2015, has pushed the company deeper into cloud computing and artificial intelligence but has also been facing an increase in regulatory scrutiny.