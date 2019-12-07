HTLS 2019: Working on more stimulus, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on reviving growth

htls

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 10:44 IST

The government is working on some more stimulus for the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, underscoring that she believes that some sectors of the economy do need a push to revive growth. Sitharaman suggested that she would not go by the assessment that the economy had already bottomed out. This, she said at the 17th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, was true of some sectors.

“I don’t want to lead to a state of lull. If it happens, so be it,” she said.

The finance minister, however, stressed that 4.5 per cent growth, the last set of figures on the gross domestic product growth, relate to the three months ending September. The government started announcing steps to revive the economy in August-September, she said. The implication is that the steps taken by the government would reflect in growth figures for the next set of figures.

The government has taken over 30 measures to revive the economy, including a corporate tax rate cut, easier access to credit for non-banking financial companies, a real estate fund, and a more transparent and efficient income tax regime.