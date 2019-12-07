e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

HTLS 2019: Working on more stimulus, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on reviving growth

Sitharaman suggested that she would not go by the assessment that the economy had already bottomed out. This, she said at the 17th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, was true of some sectors.

htls Updated: Dec 07, 2019 10:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit at Taj Palace in New Delhi on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit at Taj Palace in New Delhi on Saturday, December 7, 2019.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The government is working on some more stimulus for the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, underscoring that she believes that some sectors of the economy do need a push to revive growth. Sitharaman suggested that she would not go by the assessment that the economy had already bottomed out. This, she said at the 17th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, was true of some sectors.

“I don’t want to lead to a state of lull. If it happens, so be it,” she said.

Catch all the live updates from Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019 here.

The finance minister, however, stressed that 4.5 per cent growth, the last set of figures on the gross domestic product growth, relate to the three months ending September. The government started announcing steps to revive the economy in August-September, she said. The implication is that the steps taken by the government would reflect in growth figures for the next set of figures.

The government has taken over 30 measures to revive the economy, including a corporate tax rate cut, easier access to credit for non-banking financial companies, a real estate fund, and a more transparent and efficient income tax regime.

tags
top news
Unnao rape victim kin want death for accused, Yogi says ‘strictest of punishment’
Unnao rape victim kin want death for accused, Yogi says ‘strictest of punishment’
World knows Pak not serious in trying LeT chief, other 26/11 culprits: India
World knows Pak not serious in trying LeT chief, other 26/11 culprits: India
Jharkhand assembly poll: CM Das, Speaker, ex-Maoist in fray for 2nd phase
Jharkhand assembly poll: CM Das, Speaker, ex-Maoist in fray for 2nd phase
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray meet for first time after Sena chief became CM
PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray meet for first time after Sena chief became CM
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
Man chews off finger of Uttarakhand Congress leader selling onions cheaply
Man chews off finger of Uttarakhand Congress leader selling onions cheaply
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News