HTLS 2022 kicks off today. On agenda, 'Envisioning A New Tomorrow'

The landmark 20th edition Hindustan Times Leadership Summit is set to kickstart today, with leaders and icons from across the field of sports, politics, business, health, and entertainment sharing their ideas that help #EnvisioningANewTomorrow. While the first four days of the five-day event will be held virtually, all the sessions on the last day will take place at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

White House coordinator of Covid-19 response team Dr. Ashish Jha will be speaking at the inaugural session at 6pm on Tuesday, followed by legendary cricketers and former India women's national team captains Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami at 6:45pm.

The second day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 will witness the attendance of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, celebrity chef Manish Mehrotra, and Falguni Nayar, founder, and CEO of beauty and lifestyle retail company Nykaa.

The third and fourth day will have two sessions each, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar, American author Arthur C Brooks, Indian-American physician, and Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan, and renowned actors Raveen Tandon and Pankaj Tripathi sharing their ideas from their respective fields that could help to envision a new tomorrow.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and actor-filmmaker George Clooney will be our international guests on the last day of HTLS 2022. From the field of sports, former India men's national cricket team captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, former West Indies captain Brian Lara, 5-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand, and India's youngest grandmaster D Gukesh will be speaking at the summit.

While former chief justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and Supreme Court judge UU Lalit graced the event last year, this time Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud, who will take oath as the next CJI on Thursday, will be speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Union minister Piyush Goyal, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will grace the event on Saturday.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will be in conversation with R Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times. Other speakers include actors Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan, and Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agrawal.

The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas and present international quality thought- platforms aimed at solutions. The last nineteen Summits have been outstanding successes with attendance by leaders from India and across the world. Over the years, the Summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited for.

