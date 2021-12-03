Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Htls / What's next for Sundar Pichai? Google CEO lists out plan on HTLS 2021
htls

What's next for Sundar Pichai? Google CEO lists out plan on HTLS 2021

Sundar Pichai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on June 10, according to news agency Reuters. The Google CEO is an alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.
Sundar Pichai became the CEO of Google in 2015.(Reuters File Photo)
Updated on Dec 03, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

It’s been more than 17 years for Sundar Pichai to be associated with one of the largest technology company Google. After joining it as an employee, he is now leading it, providing technology solutions and new products across the world.

Pichai appeared on Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) where he spoke to Hindustan Times Editor-in-chief R Sukumar.

He talked about the future of Google, internet and the technology world. But when it came to his own future, Pichai said, “It’s a privilege to be leading a company which has a chance to impact the lives of so many people. I get a lot of joy and energy from it.”

RELATED STORIES

“Just last conversation around climate change and the chance for Google to make a lasting impact there alone gets me up every morning and I couldn’t be more excited by it,” he added.

Pichai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on June 10, according to news agency Reuters. The Google CEO is an alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

He worked at consultant McKinsey & Co before joining Google. He was first interviewed at Google on April 1, 2004, the same day that the company launched Gmail.

Pichai is widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser.

Also Read | Pandemic accelerated acceptance of living, working virtually: Sundar Pichai

The 49-year-old took over Android business from that group’s founder, Andy Rubin, managing the market leading smartphone operating system globally.

He was named Google’s CEO in 2015. Prior to that, he was in charge of product and engineering at Google’s Internet businesses. Pichai loves to play chess.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
htls 2021 sundar pichai google
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP