I am a bit sceptical taking up new work due to the ongoing crisis: Aditi

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:20 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Aditi Sanwal
Aditi Sanwal
         

Hailing from Jhansi in UP, youngster Aditi Sanwal is doctor by profession and actor by choice. “I think the acting bug was in me always. I always find myself being fascinated by TV and films. To keep my mischief in check, my parents used to tell me we will remove the TV and I used be all in check. In small towns, acting is still considered as a hobby and never a career. As I was a bright kid, my doctor parents wanted me to complete my degree in any field before taking up any other career option. After clearing my examination, I got selected for from MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangaluru, for my MBBS degree,” she said over the phone.

Telling more about how acting happened, Aditi said, “During my MBBS, I read an article about acting and photography contest and I was not able to keep my mind of it. And then I decided to try my hand in acting too. So for a course I joined an acting school in Bangaluru. So mornings were all about my medical college and then afternoons were for my acting classes. I was head-down busy with studies, acting but couldn’t complain as it was all my own choice. My friends at college had no idea that I was also training in acting. In final year, I did cut down on plays and also missed on many opportunities, but I was sure that first I have to complete my degree.”

Aditi has done a number of TV and print commercials and reached Mumbai after her degree and internship. “Once in Mumbai, I was autioning round the clock before landing up a meaty role in the show ‘Chandragupta Maurya.’ The show gave me chance to play role of a warrior princess. It had every shade a newcomer would love to portray. Currently, I’m glad to play Kuki Bajaj in ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay,’a fun-loving, bubbly girl who loves her parents and family. Also talks are on for other projects, especially for web. But for now, I am a bit sceptical taking up new work due to the ongoing crisis,” she said.

Sushant Singh case: Narcotics Control Bureau registers FIR against Rhea
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will catch Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
UAE-Israel deal has opened ‘lots of opportunities’: S Jaishankar
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
‘Let’s go to SC’: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi’s CMs’ meet over exams
US blacklists 24 Chinese firms, individuals for South China Sea work
Lockdown norms extended in Bengal till Sept 20, nod for flights, metro and local trains
Alleged Rhea drug link: Sushant’s family’s lawyer says case getting ‘serious’
