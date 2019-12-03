“I am making films only for my audience..”

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:00 IST

After working in advertising for quite a few years, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari made her debut as a director of critically acclaimed 2016 film ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ that won her first Filmfare award. During her recent visit to the city for Lucknow Film Fourm, Tiwari spoke about her work, life, upcoming projects and more.

Basking in success of her last released ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ that was extensively shot in Lucknow, Tiwari feels shooting in Lucknow has become really easier. “Truly shooting here or any other city in UP not only brings us closer to life but also provides us better facilities. And we as film makers are more than happy to shoot here. Also the youngsters here are all so energetic and full of talent. Their enthusiasm is infectious for us as film makers. But at the same time, we also have to work as per the premise of the film. Like my upcoming film ‘Panga’ that is slated for January 2020 took me to MP as the story was based there and in my films location is a character in itself.”

Talking about the way female directors are slowly but steadily taking over the industry, she says, “I would love to see more women in other departments of film-making also. At present there are quite a few of them who are already working in films as actors, technicians, assistants and others, but still it’s a long way for us. Thankfully, film-making today has become a professional job unlike earlier, so I think in coming years we will get to see more females making a career in the entertainment industry. There are numerous stories waiting to be told.”

When asked about any set of rules or method she follows while making her films, Tiwari is quick to revert, “No, I’m quite easy that way. I have clarity and I know what I want in terms of my story and characters. Also my experience of advertising really helps me throughout. I just enjoy directing and I can’t restrict the craft in some rules or method. But at the same time, I am making films only for my audience who understand slice of life cinema, so that definitely makes it easy for me to present my work.”

Tiwari believes in taking one project at a time and with ‘Panga’ all set to release, she has already started working on her next. “Yes I take one project at a time and give it all. As my upcoming film is slated for a release next month, now I have started concentrating on my subsequent project based on teacher, author, philanthropist Sudha Murthy.”

Married to noted film maker Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal fame), she says like any other couple that works in the same industry, they to enjoy to discuss work at home. “Of course, like two doctors or two journalists, we too discuss stories, films and work as then its two professional who are talking. This actually gives us clarity about our particular projects. Then who better than Nitesh to share all my queries and doubts with.”