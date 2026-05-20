‘Anarchist, frustrated’: BJP hits back after Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Meloni ‘Melody’ video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday made sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting Melody toffees to Italian PM Giorgio Meloni during his Italy trip as part of five-nation tour. The BJP leaders slammed LoP Rahul Gandhi (in picture) for his criticism of Modi over economy. (@INCIndia)

He also faced attack from the BJP over his 'traitor’ remark against PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah that he made earlier in the day during an event in his Lok Sabha constituency of Raebareli.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha was attacked by senior BJP leaders like Nitin Nabin, Piyush Goyal and Giriraj Singh who said Rahul was ‘abusing the country’ and ‘insulting 140 crore Indians.

The row erupted after BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared a video on X that showed Rahul purportedly asking people attending a public rally to tell Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members that Modi and Shah are "traitors" who have "sold the country" and attacked the Constitution and national icons.

"You will have to stand up and fight. When RSS workers come to your homes and talk about Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, you must tell them that their organisation, Modi and Shah are traitors. They have worked towards selling our country and attacked our Constitution, Ambedkarji and Mahatma Gandhi," Gandhi is heard saying in the video.

‘Rahu of Indian politics’ BJP president Nitin Nabin took potshots at Rahul and dubbed him as "Rahu" of Indian politics. In Indian astrology, Rahu is considered by many as a malefic shadow planet that creates confusion and obstructions.

Nabin said Rahul's remarks were an insult for the 140 crore people of the country as he demanded an apology from him.

"I feel that his continuous electoral defeats and the ensuing frustration are now manifesting in his temperament and character; it is this very desperation and despondency that are driving him to make such statements today. I question the manner in which you choose your words: Is the eradication of Naxalism an act of treason? Is safeguarding this country's territory an act of treason? Is elevating the global prestige of India's Tricolour an act of treason?," Nabin was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Taking strong note of Rahul's remarks, Nabin said, "The kind of statement he gave clearly reflects his anarchic mindset and character. The remarks also reflect his frustration and disappointment with his party facing defeats in elections."

"I also believe that he is losing his mental balance," Nabin said. He further warned Rahul and said the Congress party will have to pay a "heavy price" for his remarks in the upcoming polls.