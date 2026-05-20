PM busy ‘handing out toffee’ while ‘economic storm is raging’: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over ‘Melodi’ moment

In a video shared by Meloni, the Italian leader is heard saying, “PM Modi brought us a gift. It is Melody,” while showing a packet of Melody chocolates presented by the Prime Minister.

His remarks came after PM Modi gifted 'Melody' toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Italy, bringing back the "Melodi" phrase linked to the two leaders that had gained attention on social media.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “handing out toffee in Italy” at a time when India was facing an “economic storm”.

Meloni wrote alongside the video, “Thank you for the gift.” The clip went viral on social media.

Taking a dig at the viral moment, Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X that an “economic storm is raging” in the country while the prime minister was “busy handing out toffee in Italy”.

“Farmers, youth, women, laborers, and small traders are all in tears - the PM is laughing and making reels, while the BJP folks are clapping along. This isn't leadership, it's a farce,” he added.