‘Oxygen tanker looted by Delhi government’, alleges Haryana minister Anil Vij

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Wednesday claimed that one of their oxygen tankers on its way to Faridabad via Delhi was looted by the Delhi government, following which he has ordered that all vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders will be escorted by police.

“Yesterday, one of our O2 tankers was looted by Delhi Govt that was going to Faridabad. From now, I've ordered police protection for all tankers,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He adding that if state governments engage in this kind of activity, the health infrastructure will suffer.

Anil Vij, who also holds the portfolio of state’s home affairs, reiterated that Haryana has a sufficient supply of oxygen and it is willing to send it to Delhi but only after meeting the state’s own demand. “We are being forced to give our oxygen to Delhi,” he alleged. There has been no reaction so far to Vij's allegations from the Delhi government of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The allegations come against the backdrop of a shortage of oxygen reported from several states. Delhi government on Tuesday evening stated the city was facing an emergency situation and that their supply of oxygen for Covid-19 patients will last only for a few hours. However, several oxygen cylinders were supplied to hospitals in Delhi.

Since Tuesday, Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital has received 4500 cubic metres of oxygen and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital has received 10 tons of oxygen, news agency ANI reported. "This supply is sufficient for the current situation," LNJP hospital officials were quoted as saying.

Haryana’s Anil Vij also spoke about the status of Remdesivir in the state and said there are two depots of the antiviral drug that is used in Covid-19 treatment. “I have deployed drug dept officials there. The movement of every vial will be recorded. Chemists have been informed to check the Aadhaar card before giving Remdesivir injections. We have already arrested four people,” he told news agency ANI.

As the availability of oxygen has become crucial during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the central government has sped up efforts to meet the increasing demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the nation on Tuesday. “Centre, state governments and private sector are trying that every needy person gets oxygen. Efforts to increase oxygen production and supply are on at various levels. Measures like installing new oxygen plants, providing one lakh new cylinders, diverting oxygen from the industrial use, Oxygen Rail are being undertaken,” he said.