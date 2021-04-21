Covid-19 LIVE: Italy approves J&J vaccine for people over age of 60 years

India continues to fight against the spread of Covid-19 as several regions continue to report high caseloads. Capital city Delhi, financial hub Mumbai and several other cities have implemented lockdown-like measures in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to remain vigilant in the wake of the second wave and asked state governments to use lockdown as a last resort when it comes to controlling Covid-19 cases. Hospitals in several states of India which are experiencing high caseloads saw shortages of medical oxygen along with ICU beds.

Brazil which has struggled to contain the spread of coronavirus will buy another 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccines. Wartorn Yemen decided to begin a vaccination drive in government controlled areas. Italy approved Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for people over the age of 60 years. France reported 43,098 fresh cases on Tuesday while Netherlands owing to drop in cases has allowed cafes to operate outdoors.