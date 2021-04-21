Covid-19 LIVE: Italy approves J&J vaccine for people over age of 60 years
- India continues to battle its second wave of Covid-19. France sees high single-day surge in Covid-19 cases.
India continues to fight against the spread of Covid-19 as several regions continue to report high caseloads. Capital city Delhi, financial hub Mumbai and several other cities have implemented lockdown-like measures in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to remain vigilant in the wake of the second wave and asked state governments to use lockdown as a last resort when it comes to controlling Covid-19 cases. Hospitals in several states of India which are experiencing high caseloads saw shortages of medical oxygen along with ICU beds.
Brazil which has struggled to contain the spread of coronavirus will buy another 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccines. Wartorn Yemen decided to begin a vaccination drive in government controlled areas. Italy approved Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for people over the age of 60 years. France reported 43,098 fresh cases on Tuesday while Netherlands owing to drop in cases has allowed cafes to operate outdoors.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 21, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Valley officials gear up to battle Covid-19 second wave
Officials in Jammu and Kashmir expressed concern as the Union Territory recorded a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in the second wave. Financial commissioner of health and medical education of Jammu and Kashmir Atal Duloo said that the administration has set up three Cobas Machines to speed up the testing process.
-
APR 21, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Pune's medical services report increase in Covid-19 related calls
A control room manager from Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services says that they receive 9,000-10,000 calls per day but the number of Covid-19 related calls have increased lately. Pune remains one of the worst-affected districts.
Get our daily newsletter
Ruckus outside Bareilly court over ‘love jihad’
Railway ministry announces ₹50,000 award for employee who saved child
Gujarat hospitals allowed to treat Covid-19 patients without prior permission
Maharashtra lockdown? Uddhav Thackeray likely to announce decision today
Covid-19 LIVE: Italy approves J&J vaccine for people over age of 60 years
- India continues to battle its second wave of Covid-19. France sees high single-day surge in Covid-19 cases.
US 'very closely' tracking course of Covid-19 outbreak in India
Kerala health minister denies allegations CM Vijayan flouted Covid-19 norms
- Reacting to Union minister V Muraleedharan's 'Covidiot' remark, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not violate any Covid-19 protocol and asked the BJP leader to refrain from such comments