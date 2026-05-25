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‘Sad they have not learnt lesson’: Supreme Court on NTA after 2026 NEET paper leak

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe directed the NTA to file an affidavit by Thursday on compliance with the court's directions issued in 2024.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 12:13 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Supreme Court on Monday said it was sad that NTA has not learned from the earlier NEET paper leak, and sought responses from the Centre, NTA, and the CBI on pleas seeking the replacement of the testing agency with a robust, autonomous body to conduct the medical entrance exam.

The top court, which issued notice on a plea filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), through lawyer Tanvi Dubey, said it is tagging all the similar matters together.(Representative)

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe directed that a copy of the petitions be served to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, besides other parties, and asked the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the NEET exam, to file an affidavit by Thursday on compliance with the directions issued by the court in 2024.

"It's sad that they have not learnt their lessons. The matter travelled to this court earlier also. There was a committee, a monitoring committee, which made some recommendations, and they were accepted. We want NTA to file an affidavit on the steps taken for compliance of recommendations suggested by the committee," the bench said.

The top court, which issued notice on a plea filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), through lawyer Tanvi Dubey, said it is tagging all the similar matters together.

The undergraduate-level National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) held on May 3 by the NTA for admissions to medical education programmes was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak, which are now being probed by the CBI.

 
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