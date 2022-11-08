1 arrested in Mysuru over ex-IB officer’s murder

One person was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in Karnataka’s Mysuru, police said.

83-year-old RS Kulkarni was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle while he was walking near the Mysuru University campus on Friday. A video clip, which was widely shared on social media on Sunday, showed a car swerving sharply to its right and going off the street to hit Kulkarni, who was walking on one side of the road.

The police said on perusal of electronic evidence, it was found that the hit-and-run was deliberate and the vehicle used was not carrying any authentic number plate.

Police commissioner of Mysore city, Dr Chandragupta said the investigation revealed that the retired officer’s neighbours were involved in the murder. The accused has been identified as Manu, youngest son of Madappa.

“After the investigation, it was found that his neighbours’ family, youngest son of Madappa, Manu and his friend were involved in executing this hit-and-run, resulting in the killing of the retired officer. One person has been arrested and the vehicle used for the offence has been confiscated,” Chandragupta said.

“So far, we have ascertained the only motive being the dispute which was going on for quite some time between Kulkarni and the Madappa’s family. The dispute was being addressed at different forums including the city corporation, city court and high court. This has resulted in a lot of acrimony between two parties,” Chandragupta added.

Further investigation is on to ascertain whether any other persons were involved in the conspiracy, police said, adding that the probe is being carried out diligently with all necessary precautions and using all the available scientific evidence.

Earlier, a case of murder was registered at the Jayalakshmipuram police station and an investigation was taken up under the leadership of assistant police commissioner (ACP), Shivashankar. Four teams were formed to carry out the investigation.

According to officials, the victim was on a walk on the Manasa Gangothri campus of the University of Mysore at around 5.30pm on Friday when the unidentified vehicle hit him. Kulkarni was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries the same day, said Jayalakshmipuram police station inspector L Harish.

