1 BSF jawan killed, 2 Assam Rifles soldiers injured in firing by militants

A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed in action during an encounter with a group of insurgents in violence-hit Manipur on the intervening night of June 5-6. Two Assam Rifles personnel were also injured in the firing that occurred in Manipur's Serou, army officials said.

Army, Assam Rifles, CAPF & police personnel during their 'Extensive Area Domination Operations' to restore peace in violence-hit areas of Manipur. (PTI File Photo)

"One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds (GSW) in general area Serou," the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a statement.

The injured army jawans were airlifted to Mantripukhri in Imphal, the officials said.

BSF constable Ranjit Yadav was posted at the Serou Practical High School in the Sugnu area of Manipur's Kakching district. Yadav is the second BSF official who has died while on duty in the state to quell the violence that started last month.

The incident occurred when the Assam Rifles, BSF and the Manipur police were conducting joint area domination operations in the Sugnu-Serou area following the recent ethnic clashes in the northeastern state.

" At around 4.05 am suspected Kuki militants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy volume of firing at the BSF personnel stationed in the Serou Practical school. Constable Yadav, who was posted with the 163 battalion sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to the Jitan hospital in Kakching where he was declared brought dead," said a BSF spokesperson.

According to army officials, the security forces and the insurgents exchanged firing throughout the night.

"Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF and Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces and group of insurgents took place throughout night of June 5-6, Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire," the Spear Corps added.

The search operation is underway.

The security forces intensified the operation in the area after at least 100 houses in Serou village of Manipur’s Kakching district were set on fire by suspected militants on Sunday, amid heavy firing between militant groups and security forces was reported in other parts of the district, officials said. In Serou, a mob also vandalised the house of Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh, officials said, adding that the legislator and his family escaped unhurt.

The area domination operations have so far resulted in the recovery of 40 weapons (mostly automatic), mortars, ammunition and other warlike stores.

The ethnic violence that has engulfed various parts of the state has claimed 98 lives so far, and left 310 people injured. At least 4,000 cases of arson have been reported in the state where over 36,000 people have been displaced, officials have said.

(With inputs from Pravesh Lama)

