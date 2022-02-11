Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 1 cop killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Bandipora
india news

1 cop killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Bandipora

The injured policemen were rushed to the hopsital. The attack was carried out on a joint team of police and CRPF.
The injured policemen were rushed to the hopsital. The attack was carried out on a joint team of police and CRPF. (PTI File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 05:54 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A policeman was killed and at least three others suffered injuries on Friday after terrorists attacked a joint team of security forces with a grenade in Jammu Kashmir's Bandipora. 

The injured policemen were rushed to the hopsital. The attack was carried out on a joint team of police and Central Reserve Paramilitary Forces (CRPF).

Among those injured were two jawans of the CRPF.

This is a developing story.

(Further details awaited)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir bandipora
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP