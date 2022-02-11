1 cop killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Bandipora
A policeman was killed and at least three others suffered injuries on Friday after terrorists attacked a joint team of security forces with a grenade in Jammu Kashmir's Bandipora.
The injured policemen were rushed to the hopsital. The attack was carried out on a joint team of police and Central Reserve Paramilitary Forces (CRPF).
Among those injured were two jawans of the CRPF.
This is a developing story.
(Further details awaited)
