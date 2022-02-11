1 cop killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Bandipora

A policeman was killed and at least three others suffered injuries on Friday after terrorists attacked a joint team of security forces with a grenade in Jammu Kashmir's Bandipora.

The injured policemen were rushed to the hopsital. The attack was carried out on a joint team of police and Central Reserve Paramilitary Forces (CRPF).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among those injured were two jawans of the CRPF.

This is a developing story.

(Further details awaited)