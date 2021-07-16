Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 1 dead, 1 injured in Jalgaon chopper crash; police, authorities on spot
india news

1 dead, 1 injured in Jalgaon chopper crash; police, authorities on spot

Police personnel and other local authorities reached the site of the crash.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Chopper crash in Jalgaon.(ANI)

One person died and another sustained injury after a helicopter crashed near Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Friday, news agency ANI reported. Police personnel and other local authorities reached the site of the crash, the news agency further mentioned. However, details on the cause of the crash were yet to be ascertained.

In a visual of the crash that was shared widely on social media, a few people could be seen near what appears to be the wreckage of the chopper.

The crash occurred near Wardi village in Jalgaon's Chopda area, part of the Satpura mountain ranges, and information was received by authorities around 5:15pm, new agency PTI reported quoting a police official.

While police said one of the occupants was reportedly a woman it was not yet clear as to who piloted the helicopter.

"One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person sustained injuries," the police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

(Further details awaited)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jalgaon chopper crash
TRENDING NEWS

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP