1 dead, 15 hospitalised after eating stale shawarma in north Kerala’s Kasaragod

After mass food poisoning cases came to light, food safety officials started an investigation and zeroed in on a particular joint which was closed immediately. During investigation it was found that the eatery was functioning without a food safety licence.
A 16-year-old girl died in north Kerala’s Kasaragod district on Sunday after she reportedly ate shawarma from a local eatery. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on May 02, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram: A 16-year-old girl died in north Kerala’s Kasaragod district on Sunday after she reportedly ate shawarma, a popular Arabic food, from a local eatery. Later, 15 others were hospitalised after they showed symptoms of severe food poisoning.

The girl, Devanandana, died while she was undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Kanhangad, doctors said. District medical officer A V Ramdas said the condition of all those hospitalised is stable but doctors could not save the girl as she was brought to the hospital late. He said most of the affected were admitted in three hospitals and people who had consumed shawarma from that particular eatery were asked to take medical care.

After mass food poisoning cases came to light, food safety officials started an investigation and zeroed in on a particular joint which was closed immediately. During investigation it was found that the cool-bar-cum bakery was functioning without a food safety licence. District collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand who was camping at the district hospital later ordered an inspection in all shawarma-making joints. All those infected reportedly ate shawarma on Friday, officials said.

In Kerala, usually shawarma stalls are set up as an extension of eating joints and they are kept exposed to attract customers. Earlier, also many cases of food poisoning related to the Arabic dish were reported from the state. During raids it was found that many mix rotten meat with fresh meat and since the burner works at 300 degree Celsius it is difficult to notice the difference in taste, food safety officials said.

