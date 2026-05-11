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1 dead, 6 injured at UP wedding as violent clash erupts over spilt chicken curry

Police said that members of the groom’s procession and local attendees allegedly clashed using belts, sticks and bricks.

Published on: May 11, 2026 09:01 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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One person died and six others were injured in a violent clash allegedly arising from a dispute over chicken curry accidentally spilling on a guest’s clothes during a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, police said on Sunday.

Amid guests's rush and crowd, the chicken curry reportedly spilled on a youth’s shirt, leading to an argument that quickly turned violent.(Unsplash/Representative Image)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kaustubh suspended the local police outpost in-charge on Sunday, while seven accused were arrested in connection with the case.

SP North Gyanendra Kumar said the incident took place on Friday night at a marriage hall in the Bichhia area under Shahpur police station limits.

According to police, tensions started to simmer when the people at the wedding procession of Sameer Kumar, a sanitation worker, had arrived at Jungal Tulsiram village and were dancing to DJ music. SP City Nimish Dashrath Patil said the dispute later intensified near the dining area when a rush for chicken servings led to jostling among guests.

Also Read: Wagholi police bust MD drug gang; 8 held, material worth 1.16 cr seized

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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