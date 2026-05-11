1 dead, 6 injured at UP wedding as violent clash erupts over spilt chicken curry

One person died and six others were injured in a violent clash allegedly arising from a dispute over chicken curry accidentally spilling on a guest’s clothes during a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, police said on Sunday.

Amid guests's rush and crowd, the chicken curry reportedly spilled on a youth’s shirt, leading to an argument that quickly turned violent.(Unsplash/Representative Image)

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Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kaustubh suspended the local police outpost in-charge on Sunday, while seven accused were arrested in connection with the case.

SP North Gyanendra Kumar said the incident took place on Friday night at a marriage hall in the Bichhia area under Shahpur police station limits.

According to police, tensions started to simmer when the people at the wedding procession of Sameer Kumar, a sanitation worker, had arrived at Jungal Tulsiram village and were dancing to DJ music. SP City Nimish Dashrath Patil said the dispute later intensified near the dining area when a rush for chicken servings led to jostling among guests.

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{{^usCountry}} “During the commotion, chicken curry reportedly spilled on a youth’s shirt, leading to an argument that quickly turned violent,” said Patil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the commotion, chicken curry reportedly spilled on a youth’s shirt, leading to an argument that quickly turned violent,” said Patil. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Members of the groom’s procession and local attendees allegedly clashed using belts, sticks and bricks, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Members of the groom’s procession and local attendees allegedly clashed using belts, sticks and bricks, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the clash, Sumit Kumar (26), who had attended the wedding from the groom’s side, sustained critical injuries and was later declared dead at BRD Medical College on Saturday. Six others who were injured were also admitted to the same hospital and receiving treatment, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the clash, Sumit Kumar (26), who had attended the wedding from the groom’s side, sustained critical injuries and was later declared dead at BRD Medical College on Saturday. Six others who were injured were also admitted to the same hospital and receiving treatment, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday. HT could not independently verify the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday. HT could not independently verify the video. {{/usCountry}}

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