1 dead, 7 missing as two boats capsize in Odisha’s Malkangiri

A child drowned while seven other migrant workers went missing after two boats capsized in Sileru river at Andhra-Odisha border in Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district on late Monday evening.

Chitrakonda tehsildar T Padmanabha Dora said the incident happened when 30 migrant labourers in two boats were returning from Telangana to their homes in Kandhaguda and Gunthaguda villages in Odisha’s Malkangiri district at night, hoping to avoid testing by rapid antigen tests, made compulsory for people entering the state for the purpose of detecting and containing Covid-19 infections that have spiralled during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

“While 19 people came back safely in a boat after finishing their work in Telangana, 11 others [were] travelling in two other boats when the mishap happened. When one of the boats capsized after hitting a pole underneath the water, panic-stricken occupants jumped to the other fishing boat to save their lives. But it too gave in and sank in the river,” said the tehsildar.

A team of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force later recovered the body of a child from the river. While three migrant workers swam to safety, seven were missing. Five among the missing were women and the remaining two were children.

The incident comes just days after a boat capsized in the Sileru river near the banks of Orapadar village in Andrapali gram panchayat of Malkangiri.