1 dead as ethanol tanker catches fire after collision with tractor in UP

One charred to death after an ethanol-laden tanker caught fire following a head-on collision with a paddy-laden tractor-trolley in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh late Saturday night. Sushil Ghule, SP, Sitapur, said that the tanker, which belonged to a sugar factory, overturned and caught fire after its collision with the tractor-trolley.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. The blaze has been brought under control, Ghule added.

“Sugar factory's ethanol tanker collided with a paddy-laden tractor. The tanker overturned and caught fire. Immediately 5 fire tenders were rushed here. At present, the fire has been brought under control. One person has died in the accident,” Ghule said.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: A collision took place between a tank filled with ethanol and a tractor trolley took place in Sitapur after which the tanker caught fire due. Police teams have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/io1ws7i0Pp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 2, 2022

(With ANI inputs)