1 killed, 15 injured in suspected IED blast in Udhampur

JAMMU: One person was killed and 15 injured in a blast by the roadside in the garrison town of Udhampur on Wednesday afternoon.

“An explosion was heard in which 15 people were injured and one died. Preliminary investigation indicates it is an IED (improvised explosive device) blast but more information can be shared only after detailed investigations by forensic and ballistic experts,” Jammu and Kashmir additional director general of police Mukesh Singh, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dead man has been identified by the police as Jugal of Danal Johnu Dalpad in the Udhampur district.

“But it appears a localised blast and its impact was not felt in a large area. The blast took place in a small area and impacted those present (in its vicinity,” the senior police officer said.

A lawyer, who was in the Udhampur court complex a short distance from Salathia Chowk, the spot from where the explosion was reported, said the explosion was powerful.

“There is a small park near Salathia Chowk where people from adjoining villages wait for minibuses to their native villages… The blast took place along the roadside near some kiosks,” the lawyer said, adding that the police was seen questioning street vendors and passers-by to locate witnesses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who represents Udhampur in Lok Sabha, tweeted that he was in touch with deputy commissioner Indu Chib.

“Blast explosion around “Rehri” near Tehsildar office at #Udhampur. One life lost, 13 injured being moved to hospital. I am in touch with D.C Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out..too early to draw any definite conclusion,” he said on Twitter.

A similar localised blast, which partially damaged a car, triggered panic in Sanjay Nagar area of Jammu city on February 11. Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli later said sparking in a power transformer ignited some inflammable material lying on the road which led to the loud sound.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON