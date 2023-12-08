1 killed, cop injured in Jamshedpur shoot out

Three motorcycle-borne men fired at one person identified as Sajjad in between Road No. 15/16 and tried to flee when they were intercepted by a mobile police team, a senior officer said.

During the confrontation, police constable Ramdev was hit by a bullet when the criminals fired at him, senior superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal said.

However, other policeman chased them and caught one of the assailants, he said, adding that firearms were recovered from his possession.

Sajjad and the injured constable were immediately rushed to Tata Main Hospital, where doctors declared Sajjad dead while Ramdev is under treatment, Kaushal said.

The SSP said investigation was on to find out the cause of the incident.

Police said Sajjad had criminal records and been jailed too in the past.