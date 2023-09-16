2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla; Anantnag ops enter Day 4

Security forces neutralised two terrorists in an encounter that broke out in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning. The counter-terror operation is still underway near the Line of Control in Uri.

The encounter broke out in the Hathlanga forward area of Uri. (Representational Image / ANI Photo)

Kashmir Police Zone said in a social media post, “Encounter has started between terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district.”

It later informed that two terrorists were killed in the operation.

Further details shall follow, police said.

This comes a day after a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module was unearthed in the Baramulla district with the arrest of two militant associates and recovery of arms and ammunition from them. A police spokesperson identified the two as Zaid Hassan Malla, a resident of Mir Sahib Baramulla, and Mohammad Arif Channa, from Stadium Colony Baramulla.

“They were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, an operation is underway in the Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in a hilly terrain. Security forces have deployed drones to pinpoint the location of terrorists as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the fourth day on Saturday.

Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said the operation was launched based on specific input and that the two to three trapped terrorists will be neutralised. He also advised retired police and Army officers to avoid peddling the ambush hypothesis in the media.

"Retired police/Army officers should avoid 'ambush hypothesis'. It is a specific input-based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised," he said.

On Friday one more soldier succumbed to injuries taking the toll to four. The army is yet to confirm the death of the fourth personnel in the operation.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, the commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Aashish Dhonchak, from the same battalion, and DSP Humayun Muzamil Bhat were killed on Wednesday.

