1 year of lockdown: List of districts in India that are still under restrictions

A year after the nationwide lockdown began on March 25, 2020, and subsequently got relaxed in phases, several districts in the country are back under restrictions and lockdown given the second surge in the number of fresh cases.

On March 25, 53,476 new cases were reported from all across India. While Maharashtra is adding the highest number of fresh cases to the 24-hour tally, Punjab has now surpassed Kerala in daily cases. Apart from these three states, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat are also reporting over 1,500 cases daily.

Nagpur, Nanded, Beed, Parbhani in Maharashtra

Nagpur district is under a strict lockdown till this month end with all establishments, apart from those serving essential needs, have been closed. On Wednesday, the district reported 3,171 new infections, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A complete lockdown has been ordered in Nanded and Beed from March 26 till April 4.

Parbhani district is under lockdown from March 24 to March 31.

Night curfew in these Punjab districts

The Punjab government has identified the 11 worst-hit districts of the state and has brought them under night curfew. No social gathering is allowed in these districts, which include Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Moga.

Sunday lockdown in these Madhya Pradesh districts

Sunday lockdown was used as a measure in 2020 to keep the spread of the virus in check when there was an intermittent spurt in the number of cases. The idea is to stop people from going out on a holiday. Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur are under Sunday lockdown from last week. It has now been extended to Khargone, Betul, Chhindwara and Ratlam

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 1,712 new infections.

Night curfew in these Rajasthan districts

A night curfew from 11pm to 5am has been imposed in Rajasthan districts of Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara). The rise in the cases of Rajasthan is not as concerning as Punjab but the state is increasing a steady rise as around March 1, there used to be 200 daily cases, which has crossed 600 on March 24.