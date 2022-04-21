10 arrested for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in Jharkhand's Giridih

Ten people have been named in a FIR (first information report) in connection with a widely-shared video that showed pro-Pakistan slogans being raised, a police officer in Jharkhand's Giridih was quoted by news agency ANI on Thursday. Sub-divisional police officer Anil Kumar Singh told ANI: "A video went viral in which a pro-Pakistan slogan was raised ('Pakistan Zindabad') during a procession of nomination filing for panchayat election under Gandey police station area. The incident took place yesterday."

"Mukhiya candidate Mohammad Shakir's supporters were sloganeering in his support near block office gate... pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. Giridih police registered a case under relevant sections and arrested Shakir and his two supporters," he added.

Shakir is the panchayat poll candidate from Dokodih, news agency PTI reported.

Allegedly those supporting him raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans while accompanying him to the election office on Wednesday to file papers for the upcoming Jharkhand rural polls.

After a video was widely shared on social media the police swung into action.

"We have arrested Mukhiya candidate Md Shakir and his two supporters, Asif and Sohaib, on charges of spreading hatred in the society and violating the model code of conduct," Anil Kumar Singh told PTI, adding that all three would be sent to jail after completing formalities.

The process for filing papers for the first phase of the panchayat election in Jharkhand began in 72 blocks of 21 districts of the state from April 16. As many as 1,127 panchayats will go to the poll in the first phase on May 14 and counting will take place on May 17.

Altogether 6,267 candidates have so far filed papers for the first round for the post of mukhiyas and members of the panchayat samiti, zila parishad and gram panchayat members.

The nomination for the first round will conclude on April 23.

On Wednesday the process for the second phase of polls started in 50 blocks under 16 districts. The Jharkhand State Election Commission on April 9 announced the four-phase rural poll in the state between May 14 and May 27.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

