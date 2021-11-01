10 embarkment points, online application: Key announcements for Haj 2022

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday announced the commencement of the online application process for Haj 2022. Announcing the pilgrimage at Haj House in Mumbai, the Union minister for minority affairs said that the entire Haj process has been made online and people can also apply online through the ‘Haj Mobile App’. The app includes frequently asked questions (FAQs) and videos giving information to applicants to fill up the form in a very simple manner, said Naqvi.

The last date of applying for Haj 2022 is January 31, 2022.

The minister said that the Haj pilgrims from India will be promoting ‘Vocal for Local’, a government campaign to switch to indigenous products, by purchasing bed sheets, pillows, towels, umbrellas and other items in India with Indian currency. He added that these goods will be available at about 50% lower prices as compared to Saudi Arabia. These items will be given to Haj pilgrims at their respective embarkation points in India.

The embarkation points for Haj 2022 have been reduced to 10 from 21. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Cochin, Guwahati, and Srinagar will be the 10 embarkation points for Haj 2022.

Delhi embarkation points will cover Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, western districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Embarkation point To cover Delhi Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, western districts of Uttar Pradesh Mumbai Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli Kolkata West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand and Bihar Ahmedabad Gujarat Bengaluru Karnataka, and Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Lucknow Uttar Pradesh except western districts Cochin Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Andaman & Nicobar Guwahati Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland Srinagar Jammu-Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh-Kargil